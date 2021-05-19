Mbappe reveals Ballon d'Or goal & reacts to his €180m valuation

The PSG forward has admitted that he aspires to win football's most prestigious individual prize

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has revealed his Ballon d'Or goal while reacting to his reported €180 million (£155m/$220m) valuation.

Mbappe has enjoyed another superb individual season at PSG in 2020-21, enhancing his reputation as one of the best players in Europe by scoring 40 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions.

The 21-year-old is even being touted as a potential winner of this year's Ballon d'Or, which he admits has always been one of his main career ambitions.

Mbappe's drive for greatness

"The first collective goal is to win the biggest trophies," Mbappe told French broadcaster TF1 . "But the Ballon d'Or is a goal for any player who aspires to be the best.

"And I am one of them. But it's too presumptuous to talk about it."

PSG's valuation of Mbappe

Mbappe's future at PSG is the subject of much speculation heading into the summer transfer window, with his current contract at Parc des Princes set to expire in 2022.

Real Madrid and Liverpool have both been linked with a lucrative summer swoop for the World Cup winner, but he claims to have never given his lofty reported price tag a second thought.

Mbappe said: "My market value is €180 million but will I think about it in the morning? Not at all. That's how it works in football.

"The money is not going into my pocket. I have a passion for football and I have the chance to make a living from my job. I'm just trying to help my teams (PSG and France) win."

Mbappe's France targets

Mbappe was named in Didier Deschamps' final 26-man France squad for this summer's European Championship on Tuesday, where Les Bleus will be aiming to go one better than their final appearance in 2016.

As the World Cup holders following their triumph in 2018, Deschamps' side have the chance to claim an international football double by winning the Euros, and Mbappe is hopeful they can pull it off.

He added: "The goal is always the same for a great football nation: to try to win the competition and to honour the French people by playing as a team.

"A World Cup and Euros double? Who doesn't dream about that? I am no exception. We always want to win and that would be an extraordinary achievement. Having the recognition of an entire country is important to us and we want to be successful."

Les Bleus will also be sending an U-23 squad to the Tokyo Olympics, which are due to begin after the completion of Euro 2020, with Mbappe conceding that he would like to compete at the games before he eventually hangs up his boots.

"Everyone knows I always dream of playing in them," he said. "Then again, I do not decide. But I hope to be there at least once in my life."

