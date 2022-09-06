'Wake up guys!' - PSG's Mbappe & Galtier blasted for laughing at private jet question

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe and manager Christophe Galtier have come under fire for laughing off a question about using a private jet for a short trip.

WHAT HAPPENED? The PSG duo are facing a backlash after joking about the decision to fly to Nantes by private jet for their last match which they won 3-0. The journey from Paris to Nantes is just 380 kilometres long and takes 2.5 hours by train and has been criticised for its environmental impact. Mbappe responded with a joke when asked about the trip at a press conference, while Galtier also laughed off the question.

WHAT THEY SAID: Galtier sarcastically responded: "This morning we talked about it with the company which organises our trips and we're looking into travelling on sand yachts."

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo responded by tweeting: "Are you serious, responding like this??? Wake up guys???" French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told BFM TV: "I love Mbappe - we can all have the giggles at the least opportune moment and it really was the least opportune moment. But we all have to take climate change seriously." Even President Emmanuel Macron weighed in by telling a news conference that "everyone has to do their bit" to fight climate change.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Private jets are used regularly by footballers and teams throughout the world. Yet the subject is currently a hot topic in France, where transport minister Clement Beaune has called for private jets to be restricted in an effort to limit global warming. This summer has seen France endure its second hottest summer on record which has brought several heatwaves, forest fires and drought.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG: PSG's next two games are at home. The French champions play Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday and then host Brest on Saturday.