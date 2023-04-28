Mauricio Pochettino ‘so disappointed’ Tottenham didn’t contact him over potential return as Argentine closes in on Chelsea appointment

Mauricio Pochettino was reportedly "disappointed" that Tottenham did not make contact with him about a possible return after Antonio Conte was sacked.

Pochettino expected call from Spurs

London side did not contact him about job

Argentine looks set to join Chelsea instead

WHAT HAPPENED? Pochettino has been linked with a return to Tottenham several times since his departure in 2019. He was touted as a candidate to take over when Antonio Conte departed at the end of March, but Cristian Stellini was appointed interim boss instead. Stellini was then sacked after they lost 6-1 to Newcastle and the job was given to Ryan Mason instead.

WHAT THEY SAID: Spurs' decision not to reach out to Pochettino upset the Argentine, according to Alan Brazil, who said on TalkSport: “I really like the guy. I think he’s a top top bloke. But one thing I do know is that he was so disappointed that Spurs didn’t even contact him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs could come to regret overlooking Pochettino as the ex-Paris Saint-Germain coach looks set to take over at Chelsea, after they sacked Graham Potter.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham are looking to end their three-game winless run in the Premier League when they visit Liverpool on Sunday.