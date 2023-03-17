Chelsea manager Graham Potter has said Mason Mount is set to miss out on international duty with England due to injury.

Mount to drop out of England squad

Not 100% fit and won't be risked

Will also miss clash against Everton

WHAT HAPPENED? Mount has been named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the start of Euro 2024 qualifying but is set to withdraw from the international set-up. Potter has confirmed that his midfielder is struggling with injury which will also rule him out of Saturday's Premier League clash with Everton.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Raheem has a problem with his hamstring. It's not too serious but he'll miss the game at the weekend and he'll miss the international trip," he told reporters. "It's the same for Mason. He has been struggling a little bit with his pubic bone. He wasn't 100% in the last game and still isn't quite there. So he'll miss the England camp. Thiago [Silva] is still away. Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta] is still away. N'Golo [Kante] has a chance of being in the squad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount's withdrawal will reduce Southgate's options in midfield, and it's not clear yet if he will call up a replacement for the Chelsea man. England take on Italy on Thursday, March 23 and then host Ukraine three days later.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? The Blues have won successive league games, as many victories as in their previous 15 attempts (D6, L7). A third consecutive top-flight win would be their best run since a four-match streak in September and October, which included Potter's first three league fixtures in charge.

WHAT NEXT? Potter's Chelsea team host Everton on Saturday and boast a formidable record against the Toffees. Everton are winless in 27 top-flight games away to Chelsea, a run that stretches back to 1994.