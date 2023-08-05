Mason Greenwood to stay at Man Utd? Red Devils team-mates would welcome him back into squad

Mason Greenwood's Manchester United team-mates are reportedly ready to welcome the forward back into the squad and feel he deserves a second chance.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood may yet have a future at Old Trafford ahead of the new season.

The 21-year-old has not featured for the Red Devils since January 2022 after being charged with attempted rape, assault, and coercive control.

Those charges were dropped in February 2023 but United began their own internal investigation to decide the fate of the one-time England international at Old Trafford.

Now, senior players at the Premier League giants believe Greenwood, who was not included in the squad's pre-season tour of the United States in July, has been left in 'limbo' after the chargers were withdrawn, according to a source at The Sun.

The report adds that talks over the Bradford-born player's future are currently taking place after their five-month probe into his arrest finished.

A source said: “All the players believe he deserves a second chance because he’s innocent in the eyes of the law.

"He didn’t have the opportunity to clear his name in court because the charges were dropped, so the players feel like he has been left in limbo.

“They know it will be difficult but they are willing to support him through it, and protect him. Some of the younger players came through the academy with him so there’s a loyalty to him.

“They know he’s made mistakes but the lads who’ve spoken to him say he’s grown up a lot in the past 18 months and will come back a lot wiser.”

Greenwood, who has been spotted training with a private coach during the summer, has reportedly been suspended on full pay (approximately £75,000 a week) since his arrest in January 2022.

He has also been linked with a loan move away from Old Trafford, with Serie A giants Juventus reportedly interested in a temporary deal.

Manchester United are expected to make an announcement on the forward's future at the club before their first Premier League game of the season against Wolves on Monday, August 14.