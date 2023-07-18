Mason Greenwood left out of Man Utd tour of United States as club's internal investigation into striker continues

Mason Greenwood will not be going on Manchester United's pre-season tour of the United States.

Greenwood has not played for United since January 2022 after being charged with attempted rape, assault, and coercive control.

The case against Greenwood was discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service in February and United then launched an internal investigation into the striker, who remained suspended but still on full pay.

Greenwood, 21, is still officially a member of United's squad and appeared on the club's retained list for the coming season. According to The Athletic, United are considering a loan move for the striker and his name was discussed with Atalanta. The Red Devils are trying to sign Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund from the Serie A club.

Greenwood, who announced last week that he had become a father, has been training with a private coach in order to get fit. His last match was an FA Cup tie against West Ham on January 22, 2022.

United fly out to the United States this week for a two-week tour in which they play Arsenal in New Jersey, Wrexham in San Diego, Real Madrid in Houston and Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas. But first they will play against Lyon in Edinburgh on Wednesday. Greenwood will not be with the squad for any of the games.