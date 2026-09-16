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Ligue 1
team-logoMarseille
Stade Orange Velodrome
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
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Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 preview: Everything you need to know

Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain
Ligue 1
TV Guide & Streaming
Marseille
Paris Saint-Germain

Comprehensive match preview of Olympique de Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1. We break down Matchday 4 results, recent form, and key storylines ahead of this Sunday night clash at the Stade Vélodrome.

Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain: Match details

crest
Ligue 1 - Game Week 5
Stade Orange Velodrome

Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain will kick-off on 20 September 2026 at 18:45 GMT (2:45 PM EST / 19:45 BST / 20:45 SAST).

Classique firepower under the Marseille lights

Olympique de Marseille return home to the Stade Vélodrome to host bitter rivals Paris Saint-Germain for Matchweek 5 of the 2026/27 Ligue 1 campaign. Coming off consecutive league setbacks, Marseille aim to channel their hostile home environment under head coach Bruno Génésio to reset their season and make a defining statement in Le Classique. For Luis Enrique's PSG, travelling south following back-to-back victories across domestic and European play presents an opportunity to build momentum and climb further up the table.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-RENNES-MARSEILLEGetty Images

Les Phocéens' narrow defeat in Rennes

Olympique de Marseille enter Sunday seeking a crucial defensive reset after falling 1–0 away to Stade Rennais on Matchday 4 (September 11). Following a tight, goalless opening half, Adrien Thomasson scored the decisive game-winner for Rennes in the 52nd minute. The loss follows a surprising 3–2 home defeat against Paris FC on Matchday 3, leaving Génésio's side eager to find defensive stability and unleash their frontline featuring Amine Gouiri, Igor Paixão, and Timothy Weah.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-BREST-PSGGetty Images

Ferran Torres secures Les Parisiens first league win

Paris Saint-Germain travel to the south of France overflowing with confidence after grinding out a 1–0 away victory over Stade Brestois 29 on Matchday 4 (September 13). Forward Ferran Torres struck early in the fourth minute, giving Luis Enrique's men their first Ligue 1 win of the campaign. That domestic victory was quickly bolstered by a dominant 6–1 midweek display against ŠK Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League, signaling that PSG's attack featuring Ousmane Dembélé and Vitinha is hitting top gear.

Can Marseille's passion disrupt PSG's dynamic movement?

Le Classique is traditionally one of French football's most volatile and intense rivalries. Marseille will count on their midfield engine led by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Angel Gomes to disrupt PSG's central build-up play and launch swift transitions. Meanwhile, PSG will rely on the fluidity of João Neves and Warren Zaïre-Emery to control tempo and exploit space behind Marseille's backline. With major pride and early-season momentum on the line, Sunday's showdown promises high-octane drama from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups

Manager

  • B. Genesio

Marseille will be without Tochukwu Nnadi, who is listed as injured ahead of the match. No suspensions have been reported for the home side, and further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

PSG are missing Achraf Hakimi through injury. Luis Enrique has no reported suspensions to contend with, though the full squad picture may be updated before the game gets underway.

Form

OM

OM - Form

ATM
L1-2
STR
W4-0
ASM
L2-0
PAR
L2-3
REN
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
PSG

PSG - Form

REN
D2-2
LIL
D2-2
ASM
L1-2
SLB
W6-1
B29
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Marseille head into this match with one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five games. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Rennes in Ligue 1, and they also fell 3-2 to Paris FC in that run. A 4-0 win over Strasbourg provides the only bright spot across those five outings. Marseille scored eight goals and conceded seven across the sequence.

PSG's last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one loss. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Ligue 1 win at Brest, following a 6-1 Champions League victory over Slovan Bratislava. A 2-1 home defeat to Monaco was the low point of that run. PSG scored thirteen goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

MarseilleDrawParis Saint-Germain
1
0
4
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
5
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
0
FT
Super Cup
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
2
FT
Ligue 1
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
0
FT
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
3
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
1
FT
Ligue 1
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
0
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
3
FT
4Goals Scored13
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came on February 8, 2026, when PSG won 5-0 at home in Ligue 1. Across the last five encounters, PSG hold a clear advantage, winning three and drawing one, with Marseille's only win coming in September 2025 — a 1-0 home victory. The aggregate score across the five matches stands at 11-4 in PSG's favour.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LilleLilleLIL
431072+510
W
W
D
W
2
MonacoMonacoASM
431062+410
D
W
W
W
3
RennesRennesREN
431085+310
W
W
W
D
4
Paris FCParis FCPAR
422062+48
D
W
W
D
5
LyonLyonOL
422062+48
D
W
D
W
6
StrasbourgStrasbourgSTR
421198+17
D
W
W
L
7
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
41216605
W
L
D
D
8
BrestBrestB29
41216605
L
W
D
D
9
LorientLorientFCL
41214405
D
W
L
D
10
LensLensRCL
411287+14
D
L
L
W
11
AngersAngersSCO
411245-14
D
L
W
L
12
TroyesTroyesTRO
411249-54
L
L
W
D
13
MarseilleMarseilleOM
41036603
L
L
L
W
14
Le MansLe MansLEM
403178-13
D
D
L
D
15
AuxerreAuxerreAJA
4103511-63
W
L
L
L
16
Le HavreLe HavreLEH
402224-22
D
L
D
L
17
ToulouseToulouseTFC
402247-32
D
L
D
L
18
NiceNiceNCE
402215-42
L
D
L
D
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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