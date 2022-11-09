Mane a major doubt for Senegal's World Cup campaign after Bayern injury as recovery time is revealed

Sadio Mane's chances of making the World Cup with Senegal appear to be diminishing after suffering a knee injury against Werder Bremen.

Mane major doubt for World Cup

Knee injury has been assessed

Set to undergo further tests

WHAT HAPPENING? The Bayern Munich forward was forced off injured after just 20 minutes as Die Roten thrashed Werder Bremen 6-1 on Tuesday evening, with head coach Julian Nagelsmann confirming it as a tibia issue.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: GOAL sources understand that Mane underwent tests this morning, which have set an initial recovery period of 3-4 weeks. The Senegalese forward will undergo further testing to better understand the recovery time and see if there is a chance he can make the World Cup. While it is not yet certain that he'll miss the tournament, it is very doubtful.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Nagelsmann was immediately concerned post-match when asked about the 30-year-old, fearing that where Mane had injured can easily splinter.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANE? Further scans and tests will uncover the true extent of the damage done to Mane's leg during the injury, which should then confirm his fate regarding whether or not he can head to Qatar with his nation.