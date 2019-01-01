Manchester United vs Tottenham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils and Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs square off in China as their pre-season preparations continue apace

and will look to keep their excellent International Champions Cup records spotless when the pair face off in Shanghai this week, at Hongkou Football Stadium.

The Red Devils tangle with Spurs in the Far East as the pair continue to prepare for the upcoming 2019-20 campaign, with both determined to enter the new Premier League season in the best form possible.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side toppled Inter last time out with a lone strike from breakout teenager Mason Greenwood , while Mauricio Pochettino's team proved their credentials once again with a 3-2 win over Serie A champions Juventus thanks to Harry Kane's sublime last-gasp goal from the halfway line.

For fans, both will have a chance to size each other up ahead of another enthralling campaign - but eyes will also remain firmly on the United pair of Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba as questions over their future at the club continue to swirl.

Game Manchester United vs Tottenham Date Thursday, July 25 Time 12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the US, the match will not be available for broadcast though it will be streamed on ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the UK, the match will be shown on MUTV and will be available for streaming at MUTV Online.

UK TV channel Online stream MUTV MUTV Online

Squads & Team News

Position Man United squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Pereira, Romero Defenders Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Jones, Lindelof, Rojo, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Young Midfielders Chong, Garner, Gomes, James, Lingard, Matic, Mata, McTominay, Pereira, Pogba Forwards Greenwood, Lukaku, Martial, Rashford

Wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku hasn't featured much during United's pre-season tour thanks to injury and the question remains whether he will even feature for a potential farewell if he returns to fitness.

Paul Pogba conversely has been a regular feature despite his desire to also exit Old Trafford, with a string of impressive performances sure to catch the eye of his suitors at .

Position Tottenham squad Goalkeepers Lloris, Gazzaniga, De Bie, Whiteman Defenders Foyth, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Walker-Peters, Lyons-Foster, Tanganga Midfielders Alli, Ndombele, Sissoko, Winks, Skipp, Georgiou, Marsh, Roles, White, Bowden, Lamela, Eriksen Forwards Kane, Son, Lucas, Parrott

With new signing Tanguy Ndombele having made his debut for the club, Spurs will be looking to further cement their starting line-up for the new season ahead, with Harry Kane seeking a prospective partner in attack.

Lucas Moura found the net against and could be rewarded with a start up front.

Match Preview

With wins against Italian opposition ensuring a perfect start to their International Champions Cup campaigns, Manchester United and Tottenham will put their unbeaten records on the line against each other when the two meet in Shanghai.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils looking to defy critics as speculation swirls over their credentials, along with the future of players such as Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba, and Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs determined to prove last season's impressive European form was no fluke. The Premier League pair's showdown could be set to be a classic.

The two sides will be determined to finalise their plans in another major pre-season test as they continue to look towards the start of the 2019-20 campaign in just a few weeks' time.

United have been heavily linked with moves for midfielder Bruno Fernandes and Leicester defender Harry Maguire among others but their manager is adamant that his squad would still thrive even without any further recruits.

“I believe in these players,” Solskjaer stated . “I’m sure we could do well [without]. We’ve played well and had some good results in pre-season but it’s also about finding the way we want to play and get the team gelling.

“We’ve got to be patient. It’s very important we get the right ones [new players]. I’ve not had a frustrating feeling at all.”

Tottenham striker Harry Kane meanwhile feels that the addition of Frenchman Tanguy Ndombele could prove to be a massive boost for the London outfit this season as they look to push for silverware once again after coming within 90 minutes of a European crown in June.

Article continues below

"He's been great. He intercepted that ball very well and put it through to Lucas," the international told the media following his side's win over Juventus , when Ndombele assisted Lucas Moura's goal. "That's a strength of his, playing that through ball, that forward pass.

"That's something we've missed over the last year or so, that really decisive pass in the final third. He looks like he can do that. With any player who comes in, he's still learning how we play and the way the manager wants him to play. But he's working hard. That's all we can ask for."