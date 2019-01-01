Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men suffered a hiccup against Wolves but will expect to claim three points against Roy Hodgson's Eagles

play host to at Old Trafford on Saturday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s troop try to get back to winning ways.

The Red Devils were thwarted in their efforts to keep their perfect start to the season going against Wolves on Monday as they were pegged back and forced to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson’s side have only one point to their credit and have yet to find the net. As such, they have a major challenge on their hands.

Game Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Date Saturday , August 24 Time 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match will not be available to watch on television or via a stream.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Man United squad Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero, J.Pereira Defenders Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Jones, Lindelof, Rojo, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Young, Maguire Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, A. Pereira, Fred, Matic, McTominay, James, Gomes, Garner, Chong Forwards Rashford, Martial, Greenwood

Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are both laid up long term for Manchester United, who expect to see Marcos Rojo and Alexis Sanchez leave before the end of the European transfer window.

Additionally, Diogo Dalot is out until after the international break.

Although United played as recently as Monday, it would be surprising to see much change in their starting XI.

Possible Manchester United starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay; James, Pereira, Rashford; Martial

Position Crystal Palace squad Goalkeepers Hennessey, Guaita, Henderson Defenders Ward, Van Aanholt, Tomkins, Dann, Sakho, Schlupp, Kelly, Riedewald, Cahill, Inniss Midfielders Milivojevic, Meyer, Kouyate, Townsend, McArthur, Camarasa, McCarthy Forwards Zaha, Benteke, Wickham, Ayew

Mamadou Sakho is still not ready for action, while James Tomkins is not expected back for another five or six weeks.

Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace side post no other issues ahead of the trip to Old Trafford.

Possible Crystal Palace starting XI: Guaita; Ward, Kelly, Dann, Van Aanholt; Townsend, Milivojevic, McArthur, Schlupp; Zaha; Benteke

Betting & Match Odds

Manchester United are hot 1/3 favourites at bet365. Crystal Palace are offered at 8/1 while a draw is on offer at 17/4.

Match Preview

Manchester United will hope to reprise the exciting attacking football they produced against on the opening weekend of the season when they host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side dismantled the Blues 4-0 at home before struggling to a 1-1 draw against Wolves on Monday, rather running out of steam in the second half of that encounter.

While the signs are that the rot that had set in towards the end of last term has been stopped, it is in matches such as Saturday’s that United are demanded to prove this, despite fielding the youngest team of the 2019-20 Premier League season to date at Molineux.

Reflecting upon the positive start to the season, the Norwegian said: “Pre-season was very encouraging for us. The team spirit is great, we've got loads of energy and passion. Everyone's fit and when you're physically fit it's easier to be mentally strong as well.”

Nevertheless, he expects a difficult challenge at the weekend.

“Every single Premier League game gives you a different challenge and, of course, Crystal Palace are a very well organised team,” he warned. “They've got pace up front for counter-attacks and they're strong on set-pieces, so we know we have to do all parts of the game well.

“We have to attack well, we have to win the ball back quickly and we've got to be strong on set-plays.”

Roy Hodgson, the Palace boss, is naturally wary of the trip but wants his team to see it as a challenge.

“Old Trafford has always been a very daunting place to go if you need a result. They are a top team and a very top club,” he said. “I think like all clubs, when you go to Old Trafford it's an opportunity. It's a great occasion because that's a place every footballer wants to play.

“We played them last season in Ole's second or third game. They were really very good. He'd just taken over and the team was in fine form. They were really flying, playing like they are at the moment. There was a tail-off towards the end of the season where they dropped a few points but I wasn't involved against them then. When I faced them, they were as quick to the ball, aggressive and sharp in their play as I've seen them in the last two games.”

Article continues below

Hodgson’s men were well beaten 3-1 at Selhurst Park on that occasion, so are well versed for what might be in store.

Although Palace earned a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford last season, United are undefeated in 22 against their weekend rivals, with 18 wins during that sequence. It would, therefore, represent a major upset if the Red Devils were to stumble in this clash.