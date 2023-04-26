Manchester United sale: Sir Jim Ratcliffe offers Glazer chance to STAY as minority stakeholders

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to offer Manchester United owners the Glazer family the chance to stay at the club in his new takeover proposal.

Man Utd up for sale

Glazers yet to make a decision

Final round of bidding due to end

WHAT HAPPENED? The third round of bidding for Manchester United is set to end on Friday, with Ratcliffe expected to make a new proposal for the club, according to The Times. The new bid would see Ratcliffe's INEOS firm buy a controlling stake of just over 50 per cent. Ratcliffe will then offer the Glazers the chance to sell up or retain a 20 per cent stake. The remaining 30 per cent of the club would stay with investment groups.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ratcliffe's latest offer could suit both parties. The Glazer family have already been tipped to stay, while the bid would also free up significant funds for Ratcliffe to redevelop the club's stadium and training facilities. Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani also remains in the running to buy the club, but Finnish businessman Thomas Zilliacu has withdrawn his bid and called the process "a farce."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sheikh Jassim has also been given a boost ahead of the final round of bidding. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has told the Men in Blazers podcast that the governing body are willing to discuss multi-ownership of clubs. Paris Saint-Germain are already owned by Qatar Sports Investments.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Thursday at Tottenham.