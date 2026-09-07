Manchester United vs Sabah UEFA Champions League preview: Everything you need to know

Manchester United vs Sabah FK: Match details

Champions League - Game Week 1 10 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Old Trafford

Manchester United and Sabah FK will kick-off on 10 September 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

European campaign opens in Manchester

Manchester United return home to host Azerbaijani side Sabah FK at Old Trafford for Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League league phase. Following a hard-fought domestic draw over the weekend, the Red Devils side aim to use their home advantage to establish early control in the group standings. For European debutants Sabah FK, traveling to face the English giants presents a historic moment and an immense test of their continental resilience.

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The Red Devils' second-half goal fest at Everton

Manchester United enter Thursday night's opener following an intense 2–2 draw against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Matchday 3 of the Premier League (September 6). After a goalless first half, Bryan Mbeumo broke the deadlock 61 seconds into the second period. Everton equalised in the 83rd minute through Tyrique George, but substitute Benjamin Šeško headed United back in front in the 88th minute. However, Ainsley Maitland-Niles struck in the 96th minute to deny United all three points.

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The Owls' five-goal statement against Zira

Sabah FK stride into Old Trafford brimming with confidence after delivering a resounding 5–0 home victory over Zira FK in the Azerbaijan Premier League on Matchday 4 (September 5). Veljko Simić opened the scoring in the 7th minute before forward Joy-Lance Mickels put on a masterclass, completing a hat-trick with goals in the 13th, 30th, and 57th minutes. Substitute Christian Nwachukwu added a fifth, giving Valdas Dambrauskas' team perfect momentum heading into European competition.

David vs Goliath on European night one

Manchester United boast clear edges in squad depth, continental pedigree, and home crowd advantage. The attacking line of Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford, and Benjamin Šeško will aim to press early, while Sabah will rely on compact mid-block defensive transition play to spring Joy-Lance Mickels and Veljko Simić. With crucial league-phase points up for grabs, Thursday's fixture promises great intrigue from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Manchester United are managed by Michael Carrick for this Champions League fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Further team news will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Sabah FK are led by head coach Valdas Dambrauskas. As with United, no squad or injury updates have been confirmed ahead of the match. Check back for the latest information before the game.

Form

Manchester United go into this match with a mixed recent record, winning two, losing two, and drawing one of their last five outings. Their most recent result was an emphatic 5-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town on August 30. Before that, they suffered a 2-0 league defeat to Hull City and were beaten 4-2 by AC Milan in a pre-season friendly. United also drew 1-1 with both Leeds United and Paris Saint-Germain in friendly action. Across those five matches, they scored ten goals and conceded nine.

Sabah FK arrive in considerably stronger form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 away win over Araz PFK in the Azerbaijani Premier League on August 31. They also recorded a 5-2 victory over Hapoel Beer Sheva in Champions League qualification and beat AGF 4-0 in an earlier qualifying round. Their only defeat in this run was a 2-1 home loss to Hapoel Beer Sheva, which they overturned in the second leg. Sabah scored twelve goals and conceded four across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Manchester United and Sabah FK are recorded in the available data. This fixture at Old Trafford will be the first encounter between the two clubs.