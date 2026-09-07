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Champions League
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Manchester United vs Sabah UEFA Champions League preview: Everything you need to know

Manchester United vs Sabah FK
Champions League
TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester United
Sabah FK

Comprehensive match preview of Manchester United vs Sabah FK in the UEFA Champions League. We break down the weekend's domestic league results, recent form, and key storylines ahead of this Thursday night clash at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Sabah FK: Match details

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Old Trafford

Manchester United and Sabah FK will kick-off on 10 September 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

European campaign opens in Manchester

Manchester United return home to host Azerbaijani side Sabah FK at Old Trafford for Matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League league phase. Following a hard-fought domestic draw over the weekend, the Red Devils side aim to use their home advantage to establish early control in the group standings. For European debutants Sabah FK, traveling to face the English giants presents a historic moment and an immense test of their continental resilience.

Everton v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

The Red Devils' second-half goal fest at Everton

Manchester United enter Thursday night's opener following an intense 2–2 draw against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Matchday 3 of the Premier League (September 6). After a goalless first half, Bryan Mbeumo broke the deadlock 61 seconds into the second period. Everton equalised in the 83rd minute through Tyrique George, but substitute Benjamin Šeško headed United back in front in the 88th minute. However, Ainsley Maitland-Niles struck in the 96th minute to deny United all three points.

The New Saints v Sabah: UEFA Champions League 2026/27 First Qualifying Round Second LegGetty Images

The Owls' five-goal statement against Zira

Sabah FK stride into Old Trafford brimming with confidence after delivering a resounding 5–0 home victory over Zira FK in the Azerbaijan Premier League on Matchday 4 (September 5). Veljko Simić opened the scoring in the 7th minute before forward Joy-Lance Mickels put on a masterclass, completing a hat-trick with goals in the 13th, 30th, and 57th minutes. Substitute Christian Nwachukwu added a fifth, giving Valdas Dambrauskas' team perfect momentum heading into European competition.

David vs Goliath on European night one

Manchester United boast clear edges in squad depth, continental pedigree, and home crowd advantage. The attacking line of Bryan Mbeumo, Marcus Rashford, and Benjamin Šeško will aim to press early, while Sabah will rely on compact mid-block defensive transition play to spring Joy-Lance Mickels and Veljko Simić. With crucial league-phase points up for grabs, Thursday's fixture promises great intrigue from the opening whistle.

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Sabah FK Probable lineups

Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Formation
Sabah FK crest
Sabah FK
SAB
Sabah FK crest
Sabah FK
SAB

Manager

  • M. Carrick

Manchester United are managed by Michael Carrick for this Champions League fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Further team news will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Sabah FK are led by head coach Valdas Dambrauskas. As with United, no squad or injury updates have been confirmed ahead of the match. Check back for the latest information before the game.

Form

MUN

MUN - Form

LEE
W1-1
MIL
L2-4
HUL
L2-0
IPS
W5-2
EVE
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SAB

SAB - Form

FCK
W2-0
HBS
L2-1
HBS
W5-2
ARA
W0-1
ZIR
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Manchester United go into this match with a mixed recent record, winning two, losing two, and drawing one of their last five outings. Their most recent result was an emphatic 5-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town on August 30. Before that, they suffered a 2-0 league defeat to Hull City and were beaten 4-2 by AC Milan in a pre-season friendly. United also drew 1-1 with both Leeds United and Paris Saint-Germain in friendly action. Across those five matches, they scored ten goals and conceded nine.

Sabah FK arrive in considerably stronger form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 away win over Araz PFK in the Azerbaijani Premier League on August 31. They also recorded a 5-2 victory over Hapoel Beer Sheva in Champions League qualification and beat AGF 4-0 in an earlier qualifying round. Their only defeat in this run was a 2-1 home loss to Hapoel Beer Sheva, which they overturned in the second leg. Sabah scored twelve goals and conceded four across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Manchester United and Sabah FK are recorded in the available data. This fixture at Old Trafford will be the first encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
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1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
1
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
1
RomaRomaROM
00000000
1
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
1
InterInterINT
00000000
1
LensLensRCL
00000000
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
1
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
00000000
1
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
1
ComoComoCOM
00000000
1
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
1
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
00000000
1
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
1
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
1
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
1
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
1
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
1
LilleLilleLIL
00000000
1
LASKLASKLAS
00000000
1
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
1
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
1
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
1
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
1
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
1
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
1
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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