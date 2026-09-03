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Champions League
team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
team-logoSabah FK
Book Manchester United vs Sabah FK Tickets
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How to get Manchester United vs Sabah FK tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Manchester United take on Sabah FK in the Champions League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

European nights under the lights at the Theatre of Dreams are always a special occasion, and you could be at Old Trafford live to watch Premier League giants Manchester United take on Azerbaijani side Sabah FK in the UEFA Champions League.

The United faithful will be out in full force on Thursday, September 10, 2026, when the Red Devils kick off their home continental campaign.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Manchester United vs Sabah FK tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Champions League prices, Old Trafford fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

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When is Manchester United vs Sabah FK Champions League kick-off?

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Old Trafford

How to buy Manchester United vs Sabah FK Champions League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Champions League fixtures, ranging from individual match general admission to official premium hospitality packages, managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to massive demand for European fixtures at Old Trafford, ticket releases follow structured phases:

  • Official Auto Cup Scheme: Priority access for Champions League home matches goes to official Manchester United Season Ticket Holders who are enrolled in the European Auto Cup Scheme.
  • Official Member Ballot: Remaining general admission seats are distributed to official Manchester United members (Forward, Premium, and Full members) via the club's official ballot system, which typically opens several weeks prior to the match.
  • Hospitality Packages: For guaranteed matchday seating without ballot entry, official hospitality options (such as the Victoria Cup or the Post-Match Museum package) are available directly through the club's official channels.
  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets.
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How much do Manchester United vs Sabah FK Champions League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Champions League matches at Old Trafford vary based on seating location, fixture category, and club membership status:

  • Member Pricing Tiers: Official adult match tickets generally range from £36 to £75 across general admission sectors when purchased at face value through the club ballot.
  • Youth & Concession Discounts: Manchester United offers reduced rates for Juniors (Under 16s), Young Adults (18-20), and Seniors (Over 65) across all general admission stands.
  • Seat Location: Main longside stands (Sir Bobby Charlton Stand and Sir Alex Ferguson Stand) represent central viewing options at higher price points, while the goal-end stands (Stretford End and East Stand) offer classic matchday atmospheres at slightly lower price tiers.
  • Digital Ticketing: Match entry is managed digitally. All tickets are delivered directly to the spectator's smartphone via the official Manchester United ticketing app and scanned at entry turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For UEFA Champions League matches at Old Trafford, visiting Sabah FK supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (East Stand / South East Quadrant).

UEFA regulations enforce a maximum away ticket price cap of €60 (£50) for visiting supporters in European competitions.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered members or official season ticket holders of Sabah FK who qualify through the Azerbaijani club's official ticketing allocation system. Away section allocations are strictly regulated and virtually never reach open public sale.

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Manchester United vs Sabah FK Champions League: Everything you need to know

Manchester United vs Sabah FK Form

MUN

MUN - Form

PSG
D1-1
LEE
W1-1
MIL
L2-4
HUL
L2-0
IPS
W5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SAB

SAB - Form

AGF
W4-0
FCK
W2-0
HBS
L2-1
HBS
W5-2
ARA
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Manchester United vs Sabah FK: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Manchester United vs Sabah FK Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
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1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
1
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
1
RomaRomaROM
00000000
1
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
1
InterInterINT
00000000
1
LensLensRCL
00000000
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
1
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
00000000
1
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
1
ComoComoCOM
00000000
1
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
1
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
00000000
1
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
1
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
1
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
1
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
1
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
1
LilleLilleLIL
00000000
1
LASKLASKLAS
00000000
1
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
1
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
1
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
1
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
1
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
1
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
1
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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