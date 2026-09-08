Premier League - Game Week 4 13 Sept 2026 - 11:30 Old Trafford

Manchester United vs Manchester City kicks off on 13 Sept 2026 at 11:30 EST and 15:30 GMT.

United and City collide in the first Manchester Derby of the season

Expect the unexpected from United

United have produced a pretty streaky set of results. They started with a surprise 2-0 defeat to Hull on the opening day, and then fell behind to Ipswich only to eventually prevail 5-2 in a contest they dominated at Old Trafford. Ainsley Maitland-Niles' stoppage-time screamer at the Hill Dickinson Stadium meant they had to share the spoils with Everton in a 2-2 draw, despite leading twice. Bruno Fernandes has sparkled for the Red Devils, already weighing in with three goals and an assist this term. He notched 21 assists in 2025-26, a new all-time single-season record.

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City have a 100% record to protect

The Citizens, under new boss Enzo Maresca, have made a perfect start to the campaign, winning all three assignments. Although Erling Haaland is sporting a new haircut, the Norwegian goal-machine is up to his same old tricks in 2026-27. He scored the only goal against Coventry last time out to go with a pair of strikes against Crystal Palace. His partner in crime, Rayan Cherki, has two goals and two assists already this season.

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Key stats & injury news

United have conceded 2+ goals in their first three league games of a season for only the second time in 50 years.

United are unbeaten in their last two Manchester Derby EPL games at Old Trafford, but they've lost eight of the last 16 such encounters.

Erling Haaland's goal against Coventry was his 300th senior career strike.

Five of City's starting XI against Coventry joined the club after January 2026.

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Likely XIs

United (4231): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Tielemans; Mbuemo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko.

City (4141): Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson; Semenyo, Fernandez, Cherki, Foden; Haaland.

Team news & squads

Michael Carrick is without Amad Diallo and Carlos Baleba through injury ahead of the derby. No suspensions are listed for United, and no probable starting XI has been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Enzo Maresca has a clean bill of health to report for Manchester City, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the squad data. City head into the game with their full complement of players available for selection.

Form

Manchester United have recorded two wins, two losses, and one draw across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 5-2 home victory over Ipswich Town in the Premier League, a strong bounce-back after a 2-0 defeat to Hull City the previous week. United also lost 4-2 to AC Milan in pre-season and drew 1-1 with both Leeds United and Paris Saint-Germain in friendlies. Across those five matches, United scored ten goals and conceded eight.

Manchester City have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Arsenal in the Community Shield, where they lost 3-0. In the Premier League, City have been clinical, beating Crystal Palace 4-1 away and Bournemouth 2-1. They also won pre-season games against Atletico Madrid and the K-League All Stars, scoring seven goals and conceding two across those four victories.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Across the last five encounters, United hold two wins to City's one, with one draw and one Community Shield match ending level. City's biggest result in that run was a 3-0 win at the Etihad in September 2025.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester City sit top after the opening matches of the 2026/27 season, while Manchester United are currently in tenth place.