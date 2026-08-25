Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Premier League preview: Everything you need to know

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 2 30 Aug 2026 - 11:30 Old Trafford

Manchester United and Ipswich Town will kick-off on 30 August 2026 at 15:30 GMT (11:30 AM EST / 16:30 BST / 17:30 SAST).

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Sunday showcase at Old Trafford

Manchester United return to home turf to take on Ipswich Town in a Matchweek 2 Premier League clash on Sunday, August 30. Coming off contrasting performances on opening weekend, United seek an urgent response in front of their home supporters to kickstart their campaign. For Ipswich, a Sunday trip to Old Trafford offers an ideal stage to build upon their positive opening momentum and test their top-flight progress away from home.

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The Red Devils seeking immediate bounce back after Hull setback

Manchester United enter Sunday's contest looking for a decisive response following a 2-0 defeat away to Hull City on opening day (August 22). First-half goals from Semi Ajayi and Nobel Mendy left United chasing the game, and despite second-half attacking substitutions including Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, and Benjamin Šeško, the Red Devils were unable to break down Hull's compact defensive block. Back at Old Trafford, manager and squad alike will focus on defensive stability and establishing central control through Bruno Fernandes to unlock Ipswich's lines.

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The Tractor Boys' dramatic late winner secures opening points

Ipswich Town travel to Manchester riding high after securing a thrilling 2-1 victory over Sunderland at Portman Road on August 22. Emersonn opened the scoring in the 24th minute before Sunderland's Nilson Angulo levelled before halftime. Ipswich pushed relentlessly in the second period, and substitute Jack Clarke emerged as the hero by netting a dramatic 90th-minute winner to seal all three points on opening weekend. Ipswich will aim to carry that aggressive wing play and resilient spirit into Old Trafford.

History favours the Red Devils in end-to-end clashes

Historically, Manchester United hold the advantage in this fixture, winning their most recent Premier League meeting 3-2 at Old Trafford in February 2025, which featured goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire. However, Ipswich have proven capable of pushing United's backline with quick counter-attacks and set-piece threats, setting up a high-stakes 90 minutes as both teams battle for vital early-season standing.

Team news & squads

Manchester United head into this match with a notable injury list. Matthijs de Ligt, Tom Heaton, and Manuel Ugarte are all sidelined, and the squad has also been dealt a fresh blow with Amad Diallo facing a six-week absence after picking up an ankle injury in training. No probable starting XI has been confirmed by the club ahead of kick-off, and updates are expected closer to the match.

Ipswich Town have their own absentees to manage. Jack Taylor, Azor Matusiwa, and Julio Enciso are all ruled out for Gary O'Neil's side. As with United, no projected XI has been released, and further team news will be added when available.

Form

Manchester United have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Hull City on August 22, a result that came after a 4-2 loss to AC Milan in a pre-season friendly. United did show some positive signs earlier in pre-season, beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 and drawing 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ipswich Town arrive in far sharper form, winning four of their last five and drawing none. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League win over Sunderland on August 22. O'Neil's side also recorded a 4-2 win at Union Berlin and a 3-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano during pre-season, conceding just three goals across their last five games while scoring ten.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 3-2 Manchester United win at Old Trafford in the Premier League on February 26, 2025. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Portman Road in November 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings, Manchester United have won three, with one draw and one result in Ipswich's favour not featuring in the dataset — United's overall record in these fixtures reflects a dominant home record, having also won 3-0 in a Carabao Cup tie at Old Trafford in September 2015.