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Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Premier League preview: Everything you need to know

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town
Premier League
TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester United
Ipswich Town

Comprehensive match preview of Manchester United vs Ipswich Town in the Premier League. We break down opening matchweek results, recent form, and key storylines ahead of this Sunday clash at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town: Match details

crest
Premier League - Game Week 2
Old Trafford

Manchester United and Ipswich Town will kick-off on 30 August 2026 at 15:30 GMT (11:30 AM EST / 16:30 BST / 17:30 SAST).

Hull City v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Sunday showcase at Old Trafford

Manchester United return to home turf to take on Ipswich Town in a Matchweek 2 Premier League clash on Sunday, August 30. Coming off contrasting performances on opening weekend, United seek an urgent response in front of their home supporters to kickstart their campaign. For Ipswich, a Sunday trip to Old Trafford offers an ideal stage to build upon their positive opening momentum and test their top-flight progress away from home.

Hull City v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

The Red Devils seeking immediate bounce back after Hull setback

Manchester United enter Sunday's contest looking for a decisive response following a 2-0 defeat away to Hull City on opening day (August 22). First-half goals from Semi Ajayi and Nobel Mendy left United chasing the game, and despite second-half attacking substitutions including Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo, and Benjamin Šeško, the Red Devils were unable to break down Hull's compact defensive block. Back at Old Trafford, manager and squad alike will focus on defensive stability and establishing central control through Bruno Fernandes to unlock Ipswich's lines.

Ipswich Town v Sunderland - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

The Tractor Boys' dramatic late winner secures opening points

Ipswich Town travel to Manchester riding high after securing a thrilling 2-1 victory over Sunderland at Portman Road on August 22. Emersonn opened the scoring in the 24th minute before Sunderland's Nilson Angulo levelled before halftime. Ipswich pushed relentlessly in the second period, and substitute Jack Clarke emerged as the hero by netting a dramatic 90th-minute winner to seal all three points on opening weekend. Ipswich will aim to carry that aggressive wing play and resilient spirit into Old Trafford.

History favours the Red Devils in end-to-end clashes

Historically, Manchester United hold the advantage in this fixture, winning their most recent Premier League meeting 3-2 at Old Trafford in February 2025, which featured goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire. However, Ipswich have proven capable of pushing United's backline with quick counter-attacks and set-piece threats, setting up a high-stakes 90 minutes as both teams battle for vital early-season standing.

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Ipswich Town Probable lineups

Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
Formation
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS

Manager

  • M. Carrick

Manchester United head into this match with a notable injury list. Matthijs de Ligt, Tom Heaton, and Manuel Ugarte are all sidelined, and the squad has also been dealt a fresh blow with Amad Diallo facing a six-week absence after picking up an ankle injury in training. No probable starting XI has been confirmed by the club ahead of kick-off, and updates are expected closer to the match.

Ipswich Town have their own absentees to manage. Jack Taylor, Azor Matusiwa, and Julio Enciso are all ruled out for Gary O'Neil's side. As with United, no projected XI has been released, and further team news will be added when available.

Form

MUN

MUN - Form

ATM
W2-1
PSG
D1-1
LEE
W1-1
MIL
L2-4
HUL
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5
IPS

IPS - Form

WYC
W1-2
LEH
W1-0
RAY
W3-0
FCU
W2-4
SUN
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Manchester United have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Hull City on August 22, a result that came after a 4-2 loss to AC Milan in a pre-season friendly. United did show some positive signs earlier in pre-season, beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 and drawing 1-1 with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ipswich Town arrive in far sharper form, winning four of their last five and drawing none. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League win over Sunderland on August 22. O'Neil's side also recorded a 4-2 win at Union Berlin and a 3-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano during pre-season, conceding just three goals across their last five games while scoring ten.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester UnitedDrawIpswich Town
4
1
0
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
3
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
2
FT
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Carabao Cup
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
3
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
FT
Premier League
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
4
Ipswich Town badge
Ipswich Town
IPS
0
FT
12Goals Scored3
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 3-2 Manchester United win at Old Trafford in the Premier League on February 26, 2025. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Portman Road in November 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings, Manchester United have won three, with one draw and one result in Ipswich's favour not featuring in the dataset — United's overall record in these fixtures reflects a dominant home record, having also won 3-0 in a Carabao Cup tie at Old Trafford in September 2015.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
110030+33
W
3
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
110030+33
W
4
EvertonEvertonEVE
110020+23
W
5
Hull CityHull CityHUL
110020+23
W
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
110032+13
W
7
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
110021+13
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110021+13
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
110010+13
W
10
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
10102201
D
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
10102201
D
12
FulhamFulhamFUL
100123-10
L
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
100112-10
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
100112-10
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
100101-10
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
100102-20
L
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
100102-20
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
100103-30
L
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
100103-30
L
20
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
100104-40
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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