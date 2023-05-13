Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag claims he never considered dropping goalkeeper David de Gea despite calamitous errors

Erik ten Hag has clearly stated that dropping David de Gea from the starting lineup due to poor goalkeeping is something he is not considering.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester boss reiterated that he believes in the Spanish custodian's abilities and experience and that he has never considered dropping him from the starting lineups despite some of his howlers this season, which cost the team crucial points.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, the Dutch coach said, "No, I don't give (any) considerations - he will definitely play."

When asked if the talks around a possible pay cut for the player in his new deal with the club has affected his performance, Ten Hag opined, "Is that a reason? No, I don't think that's a reason because David is so experienced. I can think of a thousand and one reasons, but I don't think that's the reason. As a top player, you have such circumstances and you have to accept it, deal with it and the demand is you have to perform."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea was at fault in their last game against West Ham as his blunder resulted in Said Benrahma scoring the only goal of the game, which sealed a crucial win for the Hammers.

His contract with the club expires in the summer and he is yet to sign a new deal. The Red Devils are reportedly considering offering him a fresh contract but there will be no guarantees of regular game time.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag's side face Wolves in a must-win Premier League clash on Saturday at Old Trafford.