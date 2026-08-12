Manchester United vs AC Milan friendly: Transfer wrap, match preview, likely XIs





Club Friendlies - Game Week 1 15 Aug 2026 - 10:45

Man United vs AC Milan kicks off on 15 Aug 2026 at 11:45 EST and 15:45 GMT.

2025-26 recap

United finished third in the 2025-26 English Premier League season, seven points adrift of runners-up Man City. United won five of their last six matches to ensure their place in the Champions League after a two-year absence from the elite continental competition. Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes shone for United, breaking the single-season Premier League assists record. He created 21 goals for teammates last term in the English top-flight.

Milan had a disappointing 2025-26, finishing fifth in Serie A, only good enough for a place in this season's Europa League. That now marks a two-year absence from the Champions League, so it's fair to say these sides are trending in opposite directions.

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What have Man United and Milan added in the transfer market?

United have bolstered their midfield with big-money signings Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa and Andrey Santos from Chelsea. Karl Darlow adds experience in the goalkeeping department, while 18-year-old Colombian Cristian Orozco arrives as an exciting defensive midfield prospect.

Milan have broken the bank to sign Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos from PSG. They've also added Spanish central defender Mario Gila from Lazio and 20-year-old left-footed centre-back Sankhoun Diawara from Troyes in France.

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Probable starting XIs

Man United (4-2-3-1): Heaton; Mazraoui, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Mount, Santos; Amad, Lacey, Dorgu; Mbuemo.

AC Milan (3-4-2-1): Torriani; Terracciano, De Winter, Pavlovic; Chukwueze, Modric, Comotto, Estupinan; Leao, Loftus-Cheek; Camarda.

Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for either side ahead of this fixture. Information on injuries, suspensions, and probable lineups will be added closer to kick-off as it becomes available.

The same applies to AC Milan, with no confirmed squad details or coaching updates provided at this stage. Check back for the latest updates before the match.

Form

Manchester United head into this match with a mixed but encouraging pre-season record. Across their last five matches, they have won three, drawn one, and lost one, scoring 12 goals and conceding three. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain, while a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid and a 5-0 thrashing of Rosenborg demonstrate their attacking potential. The sole defeat came against Wrexham, a 1-0 loss that was an early pre-season setback.

AC Milan's last five matches tell a different story. They have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice, conceding seven goals in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea, and they also fell to Cagliari 2-1 in their final Serie A fixture of last season. A 2-2 draw with Celtic and a 1-1 stalemate against Inter complete a pre-season that has lacked consistency.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Europa League in March 2021, when Manchester United won 1-0 at the San Siro. The two legs of that tie ended with United progressing, having drawn 1-1 at Old Trafford in the first leg. Across the five head-to-head matches in the dataset, United have won three and drawn one, with AC Milan claiming one victory. The most lopsided result was a 4-0 United win at Old Trafford in the Champions League in March 2010.