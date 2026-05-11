How to get Manchester City vs Crystal Palace tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

Manchester City host Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday, May 13, in what promises to be a high-stakes Premier League clash as the title race enters its definitive final week.

Manchester City currently sit 2nd in the Premier League while Crystal Palace are 14th, with the Cityzens trailing leaders Arsenal by five points but holding a vital game in hand to keep their pursuit of a fourth consecutive title alive.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Manchester City vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League?

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

How to buy Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Premier League games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, which are available through the club's official ticket portal.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders. Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked based on loyalty points. Finally, to the public during the general sale period.

If you're looking for last-minute tickets, fans also look to purchase tickets off secondary platforms like StubHub.

How much do Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.

Seat location and stand placement significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures into categories - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

The Premier League has capped away games at £30 a ticket. So, if you're looking for a cheaper choice, you might want to suss out your team's away games and hunt down those tickets.

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