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Manchester City vs Coventry City Premier League preview: Everything you need to know

Manchester City vs Coventry City
Premier League
TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester City
Coventry City

Comprehensive match preview of Manchester City vs Coventry City in the Premier League. We break down Matchday 2 results, recent form, and key storylines ahead of this Saturday afternoon clash at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs Coventry City: Match details

crest
Premier League - Game Week 3
Etihad Stadium

Manchester City and Coventry City will kick-off on 5 September 2026 at 14:00 GMT (10:00 AM EST / 15:00 BST / 16:00 SAST).

FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL PALACE-MAN CITYGetty Images

Premier League heavyweights vs newcomers in Manchester

Manchester City return home to host newly promoted Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium for Matchweek 3. Coming off back-to-back victories to start their domestic campaign under new manager Enzo Maresca, City aim to extend their perfect record and maintain top spot in the Premier League table. For Frank Lampard's Coventry City, a Saturday trip to the title contenders presents a monumental test as they search for their first points and first goal of the top-flight season.

Crystal Palace FC v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Haaland & Cherki masterclass at Selhurst Park

Manchester City enter Saturday overflowing with confidence following a dominant 4–1 victory away to Crystal Palace on Matchday 2 (August 28). Erling Haaland opened the scoring early before Rayan Cherki put on a show, scoring twice to take total control of the match. With Haaland adding a late fourth, City made it six points from six following their opening day 2–1 win over Bournemouth. Heading back to Manchester, City's central movement and dynamic attack look as lethal as ever under Maresca.

Coventry City v Hull City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Late winner sinks Coventry's home opener

Coventry City travel to Manchester looking to bounce back after a cruel 1–0 defeat at home to Hull City on Matchday 2 (August 29). Despite battling hard in front of an electric home crowd at the CBS Arena, Coventry were caught by an 82nd-minute counter-attack strike from Liam Millar. Coupled with their 3–0 loss to Arsenal on opening day, Lampard's side are desperate to find attacking efficiency from Taiwo Awoniyi and Jack Rudoni.

David vs Goliath under the Manchester Sun

Historically, Manchester City dominate this clash on paper, though matches against energetic newly promoted sides always carry trap potential. Coventry’s compact setup will be heavily tested by Manchester City’s relentless central movement and wide overloads. With fine margins determining early momentum in the title and survival races respectively, Saturday’s fixture promises high drama from the first whistle.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Coventry City Probable lineups

Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Formation
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV

Manager

  • E. Maresca

Manchester City head into the fixture without Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes, both of whom are listed as injured. Enzo Maresca has no suspended players to contend with, and no probable starting lineup has been confirmed ahead of the match. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Coventry City face a more significant injury list. Frank Lampard is without Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, and Kaine Kesler-Hayden, all three sidelined through injury. No suspensions are recorded in the away camp, and no projected XI has been released at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

MCI

MCI - Form

KLA
W1-3
ATM
W3-1
ARS
L3-0
BOU
W2-1
CRY
W1-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5
COV

COV - Form

ESP
W3-1
ASM
W2-0
ARS
L3-0
PLY
W2-4
HUL
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Manchester City have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Premier League victory at Crystal Palace on August 28, with Rayan Cherki prominent throughout. City also beat AFC Bournemouth 2-1 in the league on August 23. Their only defeat in this run came against Arsenal in the Community Shield, a 3-0 loss on August 16. Two pre-season friendly wins, 3-1 over Atletico Madrid and 3-1 away to the K-League All Stars, round out the five-match sequence. City have scored 12 goals across those five games.

Coventry City have won two and lost two of their last five, with one additional result from a cup tie. Their most recent match was a 1-0 Premier League defeat at Hull City on August 29. Before that, they beat Plymouth Argyle 4-2 away in the Carabao Cup on August 25. Coventry lost 3-0 to Arsenal in their Premier League opener on August 21. Pre-season brought wins over Monaco, 2-0, and Espanyol, 3-1, suggesting Lampard's side can score freely when conditions allow. Coventry have conceded seven goals across their three competitive fixtures in this run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester CityDrawCoventry City
2
1
2
Championship
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
4
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
4
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
3
FT
FA Cup
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
FT
Premier League
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
1
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
FT
10Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs on record came in the Championship on March 3, 2002, when Manchester City beat Coventry City 4-2 at home. Across the five head-to-head fixtures available, the sides have split the spoils fairly evenly, with City holding two wins, Coventry claiming two wins, and one match ending level. The five meetings span competitions including the Premier League, Championship, and FA Cup, with the most recent Premier League encounter ending 1-1 on January 1, 2001.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
220062+46
W
W
2
Hull CityHull CityHUL
220030+36
W
W
3
ChelseaChelseaCHE
220075+26
W
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
211041+34
D
W
5
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
211042+24
W
D
6
EvertonEvertonEVE
211031+24
D
W
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
211021+14
D
W
8
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
210174+33
L
W
9
ArsenalArsenalARS
110030+33
W
10
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210154+13
W
L
11
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
21012203
W
L
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
210146-23
L
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
20204402
D
D
14
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
201123-11
D
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
201123-11
D
L
16
FulhamFulhamFUL
200224-20
L
L
17
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
100104-40
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
200204-40
L
L
19
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
200216-50
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
200205-50
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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