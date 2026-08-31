Manchester City vs Coventry City Premier League preview: Everything you need to know

Manchester City vs Coventry City: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 3 5 Sept 2026 - 10:00 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City and Coventry City will kick-off on 5 September 2026 at 14:00 GMT (10:00 AM EST / 15:00 BST / 16:00 SAST).

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Premier League h eavyweights vs newcomers in Manchester

Manchester City return home to host newly promoted Coventry City at the Etihad Stadium for Matchweek 3. Coming off back-to-back victories to start their domestic campaign under new manager Enzo Maresca, City aim to extend their perfect record and maintain top spot in the Premier League table. For Frank Lampard's Coventry City, a Saturday trip to the title contenders presents a monumental test as they search for their first points and first goal of the top-flight season.

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Haaland & Cherki masterclass at Selhurst Park

Manchester City enter Saturday overflowing with confidence following a dominant 4–1 victory away to Crystal Palace on Matchday 2 (August 28). Erling Haaland opened the scoring early before Rayan Cherki put on a show, scoring twice to take total control of the match. With Haaland adding a late fourth, City made it six points from six following their opening day 2–1 win over Bournemouth. Heading back to Manchester, City's central movement and dynamic attack look as lethal as ever under Maresca.

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Late winner sinks Coventry's home opener

Coventry City travel to Manchester looking to bounce back after a cruel 1–0 defeat at home to Hull City on Matchday 2 (August 29). Despite battling hard in front of an electric home crowd at the CBS Arena, Coventry were caught by an 82nd-minute counter-attack strike from Liam Millar. Coupled with their 3–0 loss to Arsenal on opening day, Lampard's side are desperate to find attacking efficiency from Taiwo Awoniyi and Jack Rudoni.

David vs Goliath under the Manchester Sun

Historically, Manchester City dominate this clash on paper, though matches against energetic newly promoted sides always carry trap potential. Coventry’s compact setup will be heavily tested by Manchester City’s relentless central movement and wide overloads. With fine margins determining early momentum in the title and survival races respectively, Saturday’s fixture promises high drama from the first whistle.

Team news & squads

Manchester City head into the fixture without Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes, both of whom are listed as injured. Enzo Maresca has no suspended players to contend with, and no probable starting lineup has been confirmed ahead of the match. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Coventry City face a more significant injury list. Frank Lampard is without Haji Wright, Luke Woolfenden, and Kaine Kesler-Hayden, all three sidelined through injury. No suspensions are recorded in the away camp, and no projected XI has been released at this stage. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Manchester City have won four and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 Premier League victory at Crystal Palace on August 28, with Rayan Cherki prominent throughout. City also beat AFC Bournemouth 2-1 in the league on August 23. Their only defeat in this run came against Arsenal in the Community Shield, a 3-0 loss on August 16. Two pre-season friendly wins, 3-1 over Atletico Madrid and 3-1 away to the K-League All Stars, round out the five-match sequence. City have scored 12 goals across those five games.

Coventry City have won two and lost two of their last five, with one additional result from a cup tie. Their most recent match was a 1-0 Premier League defeat at Hull City on August 29. Before that, they beat Plymouth Argyle 4-2 away in the Carabao Cup on August 25. Coventry lost 3-0 to Arsenal in their Premier League opener on August 21. Pre-season brought wins over Monaco, 2-0, and Espanyol, 3-1, suggesting Lampard's side can score freely when conditions allow. Coventry have conceded seven goals across their three competitive fixtures in this run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs on record came in the Championship on March 3, 2002, when Manchester City beat Coventry City 4-2 at home. Across the five head-to-head fixtures available, the sides have split the spoils fairly evenly, with City holding two wins, Coventry claiming two wins, and one match ending level. The five meetings span competitions including the Premier League, Championship, and FA Cup, with the most recent Premier League encounter ending 1-1 on January 1, 2001.