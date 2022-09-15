Man Utd's Sancho explains adorable shin guard celebration after interaction with fan

Jadon Sancho was on target for Manchester United in a 2-0 Europa League win and explained after the game why he chose to celebrate with a shin pad.

Young fan gave Sancho shin pads

Forward wore them against Sheriff

Scored and held one up in celebration

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho scored Manchester United's opening goal against Sheriff on Thursday night and celebrated by removing one of his shin pads and holding it in the air. A video of Sancho receiving the shin pads from a supporter has circulated on social media, and the forward explained after the game he had wanted to show the youngster he had worn his gift.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He asked me to wear them and I said 'yeah, no problem,'" Sancho told BT Sport. "It was a little gesture from me to show I was wearing the shin pads he gave me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho's gesture will thrill supporters on what was a mixed day for the forward. The 22-year-old discovered ahead of Manchester United's game he had been left out of England's latest squad. However, he offered manager Gareth Southgate a reminder of his talents by scoring his third goal of the season in the win.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils do not play again until after the international break when they face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.