Man Utd pre-season 2021: Fixtures, key dates & will new signings be involved?

Everything you need to know about the Red Devils' season preparations, including who they are playing and the players involved

After a five-week break to get over the disappointment of the Europa League final defeat, Manchester United were back in training at their Carrington base as they begin to prepare for the new campaign.

With this summer's Euros only finishing last week, a number of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-team players have yet to return, with the club giving each player three weeks off from their last game which means it is unlikely the likes of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw will be involved until the final pre-season fixture against Everton.

Last season Solskjaer lamented a lack of pre-season, with United only managing to squeeze in one friendly against Aston Villa, and blamed their poor start to the season on it. This year they have managed to organise five friendlies. The uncertainty of travel plans due to the pandemic means that all the fixtures are being played in the UK where the team will also have a week-long training camp.

With so many first-team players still away it gives plenty of youngsters the opportunity to try and impress Solskjaer and his staff.

Goal brings you everything you need to know about Manchester United's plans for pre-season and who will be involved.

Man Utd pre-season fixtures & results

Date Fixture Kick-off time (UK) TV / Stream Jul 18 Derby vs Man Utd 1pm MUTV Jul 24 QPR vs Man Utd 3pm MUTV Jul 28 Man Utd vs Brentford 8pm MUTV Jul 31 Preston North End vs Man Utd 2pm MUTV Aug 7 Man Utd vs Everton 5pm MUTV

United start their pre-season games away to Derby on July 18 and then have a trip down south to face Queen's Park Rangers on July 24. Two home games have been scheduled against Brentford on July 28 and Everton on August 7 with a trip to Preston North End arranged in between on July 31.

Games can be streamed live exclusively on Manchester United's in-house television channel MUTV.

Which players are involved in Man Utd's pre-season?

With a number of United's first teamers involved in this summer's European Championship they have been given additional time off so the likes of Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire will not be expected back at the club's training ground for another couple of weeks.

It means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a very young training squad with a number of Under-23s players involved and hoping to get a bit of first team action.

Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic bring the experience but on the whole it's a very young squad.

Those who have been training are Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar, Lee Grant, Teden Mengi, Di'Shon Bernard, Will Fish, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Alex Telles, Brandon Williams, Dylan Levitt, Andreas Pereira, James Garner, Nemanja Matic, Facundo Pellistri, Ethan Galbraith, Lingard, Mata, Anthony Elanga, Shola Shoretire, Hannibal Mejbri, Joe Hugill, Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood.

Will Man Utd's new transfer signings be involved?

So far the only signing that has been confirmed by the club is Heaton. The 35-year-old goalkeeper has re-joined the club after he left 11 years ago. When the rest of the squad are back he will be third choice behind David de Gea and Dean Henderson. But, while they are still away Heaton gets another chance to play and started in the first game against Derby.

The signing of Jadon Sancho has yet to be fully completed. In a statement at the start of the month the club said: "Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

"The signing is subject to contractual terms and a medical, which will be completed after Jadon’s involvement in the UEFA European Championship." It's understood he had his medical last week and is now on holiday having been involved in the Euros.

The club are currently working on a deal for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

When does Man Utd's season start?

Manchester United get their new campaign under way at home to Leeds United on Saturday, August 14 followed by an away trip to Southampton the following weekend.

See Manchester United's Premier League 2021-22 fixtures in full