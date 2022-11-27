Man Utd-linked Gakpo responds to intensifying transfer talk after making big World Cup impact for Netherlands

Netherlands and PSV attacker Cody Gakpo has issued a response to intensifying speculation about his future amid fresh links with Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Gakpo refused to rule out a winter move after being asked about his future ahead of the January transfer window. The PSV star has already revealed he nearly moved to Old Trafford in the summer after talks with Erik Ten Hag. Gakpo has gone on to shine again for PSV in the current campaign and has followed that up with two goals in two World Cup games for the Netherlands, which means he's likely to be in demand in January.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Right now I’m busy with the Dutch team. I’ll see what happens in the winter. In football, anything is possible," he said. "I’m focused now on the World Cup. It’s always nice to hear but I just focus here and do my best. I don’t get shy about the rumours. But it’s a team sport, it’s not about one person. I prefer it to be about the team. It’s nice things that people write, but I’m not too concerned with that. I’m not surprised. I know what I’m capable of but it’s always a challenge to reach your highest level, that’s possible. I’m not there yet, I can improve in a lot of things."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gakpo may have his pick of clubs in the January window and has already named Real Madrid, Barcelona, the two Manchester clubs and Liverpool as his dream destinations. PSV won't want to lose him but will know his price tag will have gone up a notch or two after his World Cup goals. United may be tempted to reignite their interest in Gakpo, particularly after offloading Cristiano Ronaldo.

DID YOU KNOW? Gakpo is the second Dutch player to score in his first two World Cup appearances, after Memphis Depay in 2014.

WHAT NEXT FOR GAKPO? The Dutch attacker will return to action on Tuesday when the Netherlands play their final group game at the World Cup against hosts Qatar.