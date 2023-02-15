Man Utd to gauge opinion on Mason Greenwood from men & women squads before deciding on his future

Manchester United will ask for players from both their men's and women's teams to give their opinion on Mason Greenwood before deciding his future.

Manchester United will speak to players from the men's team and the women's team as part of a process to determine whether Mason Greenwood can resume his career with the club.

Greenwood has seen criminal charges for alleged attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour dropped but currently remains suspended by United.

The club have confirmed they will conduct their own process before deciding their next move regarding the 21-year-old striker, who has been at the club since the age of seven.

Part of that process will be to discuss Greenwood with players from both senior teams to understand how they feel about the current situation, as reported by ESPN.

"A numbers of players" have concerns about Greenwood being reintegrated back into the men's squad at United, while several of the club's sponsors are also thought to be against the attacker's return.

Players from the United Women's team are already believed to be "deeply uncomfortable" at the prospect of Greenwood returning, and staff at the club are understood to be "split" on the striker's future.

Erik ten Hag has urged his players to focus on matters on the pitch amid the speculation regarding Greenwood but is thought to have been in touch with the forward to check on his current well-being.