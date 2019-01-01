'Man Utd are a big worry for Arsenal' - Wright fears for Gunners in top-four fight

With the Red Devils flying under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, London rivals at Emirates Stadium, Stamford Bridge and Wembley are looking over their shoulders

are “a big worry” for and the rest of the pack chasing down top-four finishes, admits Ian Wright.

and are threatening to turn the title battle into a two-horse race, leaving those behind them to scrap it out for the remaining spots.

and occupy those berths at present, but hopefuls on the outside looking in have bunched up behind the London rivals.

Arsenal and United have moved to within touching distance of the top four, with both needing to bridge a three-point gap.

The Gunners proved against Chelsea last time out that they need to be taken seriously, but the Red Devils have won seven successive games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to build considerable momentum.

Former Arsenal striker Wright told Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily Podcast on the tussle for tickets to Europe’s top table: “I think you have to look Manchester United, their emergence. They’re looking to take someone’s spot from the top four.

“You look at, yes Arsenal, you see what happened at West Ham and then all of a sudden a whole different Arsenal turns up against Chelsea.

“You see Chelsea, we don’t know what Chelsea are getting at the minute. You see Spurs with the injuries and you’ve got Man United just shifting gears.

“I think Arsenal, they’ve got to play like they did against Chelsea. That was much better, the intensity and the closing down. They’ve got to play like that.

“But I think Man United are the big worry for anybody who’s trying to get in the top four - Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea. Man United is a big worry.”

United will get the chance to put down a marker against Arsenal on Friday night when they meet at Emirates Stadium in the fourth round.

There may be no points on the line in north London, but victory for either side would offer another welcome shot in the arm as they seek to build belief ahead midweek action in the Premier League.