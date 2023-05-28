Man Utd legend Andy Cole 'couldn't give a f*ck' about Erling Haaland breaking his Premier League goal record

Ewan Gennery
Andy Cole has insisted that he is not bothered about seeing his long-standing Premier League goalscoring record smashed by Erling Haaland.

  • Cole's record smashed after 29 years
  • Ex-Man Utd striker insists he isn't bothered
  • Haaland has set several records this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Cole's 34 goals in the 1993-94 season set the precedent for Premier League strikers for the next few decades, with only Alan Shearer (the competition's all time top goal-scorer) able to match his record. Since then many have tried and failed - albeit in four fewer games - to beat the record, with Mohamed Salah netting a 38-game season best with 32 goals during the 2017-18 campaign. However, all these records have been smashed by Haaland, with ex-United striker Cole claiming he isn't bitter about the Norwegian's exploits this season.

WHAT HE SAID: "I couldn't give a f*ck," Cole told the Daily Mail when being asked how it felt to see his record broken. "I'm being honest. I am not anal in any way, shape or form about someone breaking goal-scoring records because records are set to be broken. Now, some people might be p*ssed. But people say I must be disappointed. Why? Because someone has scored more goals than me? It's taken 20 years for someone to get that close."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has enjoyed an astounding season at Manchester City, scoring 52 goals in 51 games so far - the first time a player has scored more than 50 goals in a single campaign in the Premier League era. He currently sits two goals above the record, having netted 36 goals in 35 games in the league this season, and has a chance to extend it even further against Brentford on the final day this Sunday.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Andrew Cole Man UtdGettyHaaland Man CIty 2022-23GettyErling Haaland Premier League winners' medal Manchester City 2022-23Getty


WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? The Norwegian bagsman has the chance to complete a historic treble with City in the coming weeks. With the Premier League wrapped up, City face Manchester United in the first all-Mancunian FA Cup final on June 3, before heading to Istanbul to face Inter in the Champions League final on June 10.

