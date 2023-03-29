Man City star Erling Haaland under police investigation for allegedly using mobile phone while driving

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed they are aware of images that appear to show Erling Haaland using his phone while driving.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is under police investigation after allegedly using a mobile phone while driving.

The Sun newspaper released images and footage on Monday which appear to show the Norway international in his car in an incident that took place on March 15 close to the Etihad Stadium.

Greater Manchester Police have responded to the report involving Haaland and have confirmed they are "aware and investigating" the alleged incident.

The striker could be fined £200 and receive six points on his driving licence if he is found guilty.

Haaland moved to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window in a deal worth £51 million ($63m) and has been a huge hit in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old is the top scorer in the competition so far in 2022-23, having netted 28 times, and has a total of 42 goals for City in just 37 matches across all competitions in his debut campaign.

Haaland was due to link up with Norway during the international break but pulled out due to a groin injury, and it's not clear if he will be fit to return to action when Manchester City face Liverpool on Saturday.