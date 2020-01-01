Manchester City must win Champions League to give Silva the perfect send-off, says De Bruyne

Pep Guardiola's side ended the Premier League season with a 5-0 win over Norwich, and are now preparing to welcome Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium

want to see David Silva off with the trophy, says Kevin De Bruyne, who thinks the Spaniard is one of the Premier League’s all-time greats.

Silva bade farewell to English football with a 5-0 thrashing of Norwich on Sunday, the sort of dominant City win which has become the norm over the course of his decade at the club.

His time in Manchester isn’t over just yet, though, with City still having European football to play.

Pep Guardiola’s side hold a 2-1 away-goal advantage over Real Madrid ahead of their last-16 second leg on August 7, with Lyon or Juventus lying in wait in the quarter-finals.

"He's going to be a big miss,” De Bruyne told the Manchester Evening News of Silva. “That's why you get young players in and learn from him. I did that myself, and hopefully we can end the season well for him. It would be great if we would win the Champions League so he can go in this way.

"It's good to stay in the rhythm. There's no point slacking a little bit then say in two weeks we'll put in another notch again. That's impossible in football.

"You need to keep going full pace, so it's good to keep going the 90 minutes and keep going until the end which we did. Now we have two weeks to prepare ourselves fully and we have another final in two weeks."

After a disappointing season which saw race away with the league title and Arsenal or set to lift the , City need to see progress in Europe if they are to call the 2019-20 campaign a success.

The second leg against Real Madrid will be played in Manchester despite the UK's quarantine on arrivals from Spain, before the rest of the tournament is played out in .

With one-leg knock-out ties introduced for this season, City are two wins away from equalling their best ever European finish, the semi-final they reached under Manuel Pellegrini in 2016.

Whether City lift the famous trophy or not, their final game will be one tinged with sadness as Silva takes his leave.

"For me, he's probably one of the best players who's probably ever played in the Premier League," De Bruyne said. "Obviously you can always debate who is what but when you play with him you can appreciate what he does, day in, day out.

“I've played with him for five years so I've played a long time with him. We've won a lot together, we've won things together."