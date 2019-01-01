Macias, Aguirre, Gonzalez in Mexico squad to take on Trinidad and Tobago in friendly

Just five of the 24 players called in by Tata Martino have previous international experience, though all have taken part in the coach's mini-camps

Tata Martino has called in 24 players ahead of a friendly next week against Trinidad and Tobago.

The roster will look familiar to fans keeping up with Martino's mini-camps. The Argentine manager convened a group of young, domestic-based players together twice so far this season as he looks to prepare for 's debut in the Concacaf Nations League.

While some players from his strongest team may take part in that competition, the base of the roster will be up-and-comers from Liga MX. The only players with senior-level caps on the roster are Chivas goalkeeper Raul Gudino, Santos Laguna left back Gerardo Arteaga, Atlas defender Jesus Angulo, Pachuca midfielder Erick Aguirre and Monterrey midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez.

The rest of the players on the squad will be looking to earn their first-ever international appearance and also convince Martino and his coaching staff that they're indispensable for next month's trip to Bermuda and the home match against . Leon midfielder Ivan Rodriguez, who was called by Martino as part of the provisional Gold Cup roster but missed the tournament because of an injury, is back in the team. So too are his Leon teammates Jose Juan Macias and Jesus Godinez.

In November, Mexico will travel to Panama before closing out CNL group play at home against Bermuda, with the top team in the group advancing to the summer's Nations League finals.

The friendly against the Soca Warriors will take place at the Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca and follow a Copa MX match between Toluca and Veracruz. Players are set to report to Mexico City to begin training on Sept. 29. They'll train Monday and Tuesday, traveling to Toluca after their Tuesday training session.

Full roster:

Goalkeepers: Raul Gudino (Chivas), Jose Hernandez (Atlas), Sebastian Jurado (Veracruz)

Defenders: Luis Romo (Queretaro), Vladmir Lorona (Tijuana), Alan Mozo (Pumas), Johan Vazquez (Monterrey), Ismael Govea (Atlas), Gerardo Arteaga (Santos Laguna), Cristian Calderon (Necaxa), Jesus Angulo (Atlas), Adrian Mora (Toluca),

Midfielders: Ivan Rodriguez (Leon), Jesus Ricardo Angulo (Necaxa), Jose Esquivel (Juarez), Ian Torres (Atlas), Erick Aguirre (Pachuca), Adrian Lozano (Santos Laguna), Francisco Cordova (America), Francisco Venegas (Tigres), Jonathan Gonzalez (Monterrey)

Forwards: Paolo Yrizar (Queretaro), Jose Juan Macias (Leon), Jesus Godinez (Leon)