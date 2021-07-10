Lyon in talks to sign Onana from Ajax, agent confirms

The goalkeeper had been linked with a move to Arsenal and Inter but looks set for a transfer to France instead

Lyon are in talks to sign Andre Onana from Ajax, the goalkeeper's agent has confirmed.

The Cameroon international has been linked to a move this summer, with Arsenal and Inter reported to be eager to sign him.

But the 25-year-old looks set to reunite with former Ajax coach Peter Bosz instead, with Dutch news outlet NOS reporting his agent confirmed a personal agreement has been reached with the French club.

What has been said?

Onana's agent Albert Botines has said that Ajax and Lyon are in negotiations over a deal ahead of the new season.

He told Voetbal Primeur: "Yes, they are interested. The clubs are in talks."

L'Equipe claims that the former Barcelona player will sign a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 side. The French outlet says Ajax are demanding around €10 million (£9m/$12m) for Onana, though Lyon are hoping to talk them down to a deal worth €6m (£5m/$7m) plus bonuses.

What about Onana's ban?

Onana was hit with a 12-month suspension from football in February after testing positive for a banned substance.

Ajax and Onana claim that the substance was in his system because he took his wife's medicine by accident.

He appealed against the ban and it was reduced to nine months in June.

Onana will be able to start training again in September and will be eligible to play again in November.

How has he performed at Ajax?

Onana joined Ajax from Barcelona in 2015 and started off playing in Dutch football's second tier with the Under 21 team.

Article continues below

He was promoted to the senior team in 2016 after Jasper Cillessen left the Eredivisie giants.

Onana had been the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper for five seasons until he was banned from playing.

Further reading