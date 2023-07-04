Luis Enrique set to be presented as PSG's new manager after Ligue 1 champions reach termination agreement with Christophe Galtier

Luis Enrique is reportedly set to take over as Paris Saint-Germain manager, with a termination agreement now in place with Christophe Galtier.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to ESPN, PSG have finalised a contract with Luis Enrique and he has already begun working on squad management and new transfer targets. The Spaniard will be officially drafted into the Parc des Princes hot seat this week, after Galtier's departure is made public.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Luis Enrique became a free agent following Spain's exit from the 2022 World Cup. He previously achieved significant success at Barcelona, winning the Champions League, La Liga title, and Copa del Rey in his first season in charge. He went on to secure another La Liga title and two more Copa del Rey triumphs during his tenure at Camp Nou. Luis Enrique had earlier been linked with Tottenham Hotspur but talks fell through with the Premier League outfit, which allowed PSG the opportunity to swoop in.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Meanwhile, after another disappointing campaign in the Champions League that saw PSG ousted in the round of 16 for the second consecutive year, Galtier lost the trust of the PSG board. He has also been embroiled in legal troubles. Galtier and his son, John Valovic-Galtier, were taken into custody for questioning regarding allegations of racist and anti-Muslim comments made during his tenure at Nice. His son was released without charge, but Galtier has been summoned to stand trial in December on charges of psychological harassment and discrimination. If found guilty, he could face a maximum sentence of three years in jail and a fine of €45,000 ($49,000).

WHAT NEXT? PSG bosses Luis Campos and Nasser Al-Khelaifi are believed to be admirers of Luis Enrique's offensive possession-based philosophy and hope that the Spaniard can lead them to Champions League glory.