'I would like to go to England' - Tottenham-linked Luis Enrique admits he would take a Premier League job

Luis Enrique said he's looking for Premier League job, seeming to squash Paris Saint-Germain's hopes of hiring the former Barcelona boss.

Linked with vacant Tottenham job

Rejected other national team offers

Has been reading English press to prepare

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard was let go by Spain following La Roja's round of 16 World Cup exit, and has been out of a job since then. And although Enrique revealed he has fielded offers for various national team positions, he is waiting for an opportunity to lead a Premier League side.

WHAT THEY SAID: Talking to La SER Gijon, Enrique asserted he is waiting for an English team for his next managerial post: "I would like to go to England to work. But I don't see myself in the Premier in July, because I would like to go to a team there that can do important things and that is very difficult. I would not go to any Premier team."

Enrique also admitted that he has been reading English tabloids before a potential move: "Since the World Cup ended, I haven't read the Spanish press, I haven't seen social networks, I only read the English press. You can't pretend or like everyone or control what they say about you. The important thing is to be calm and enjoy the things you like."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Barcelona manager is one of a handful of candidates for the Tottenham job after they sacked Antonio Conte earlier this week. The north London club have elected not to hire a new manager until the end of the year.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Enrique will bide his time until a new managerial role crops up. And with the Spurs gig open, he certainly seems to be in the mix.