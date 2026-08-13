Luis Enrique: the king of finals strikes again

Luis Enrique has underlined his remarkable command of finals once again, steering Paris Saint-Germain to the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday evening at Aston Villa's expense. The Parisians ran out 2-1 winners.

Victory hands PSG a real lift at the start of the new season and adds yet more shine to the numbers of a coach who now boasts a stunning record in finals stretching back to the start of his career.

Beating Aston Villa took Luis Enrique to 17 wins from 20 finals in the dugout, a statistic that speaks to his exceptional ability in the biggest matches, according to France's RMC .

The beginning at Barcelona: a career laden with titles

His journey with finals began on 30 May 2015, when he led Barcelona out against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey final. The Catalans won it 3-1.

At Barcelona, the Spaniard stamped his authority on the domestic and continental scene, guiding the team to seven titles in two years. The Champions League stood out among them.

Athletic Bilbao also handed Enrique his only defeat in a final during those years, beating Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup in August 2015 after a 4-0 first-leg win and a 1-1 draw in the return.

The Spain period: the exception

One spell brought no silverware at all, and that was with the Spanish national team.

Enrique reached the UEFA Nations League final with La Roja in 2021, only to lose 2-1 to France in the match played on 10 October of that year.

That defeat proved the exception. The Spaniard grew accustomed to climbing back onto the winners' podium in the finals that followed.

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With Paris: 10 titles in 11 finals

His time at Paris Saint-Germain has simply extended that success in the matches that matter most.

Enrique has contested 11 finals since taking charge of the French club and won 10 of them. His only defeat came against Chelsea in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final, a 3-0 loss on 13 July 2025.

Since that setback, the Parisian side has been back to winning ways. They beat Tottenham on penalties in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup, then saw off Flamengo in the Intercontinental Cup, Marseille in the French Super Cup, and Arsenal in the Champions League final, before adding Aston Villa to the list in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup.

Now into his fourth season at the helm of PSG's technical staff, Enrique looks set to keep building one of the most striking statistics in the game.

Luis Enrique's list of finals

30 May 2015: Copa del Rey – Barcelona 3-1 Athletic Bilbao.

6 June 2015: Champions League – Barcelona 3-1 Juventus.

11 August 2015: UEFA Super Cup – Barcelona 5-4 Sevilla after extra time.

17 August 2015: Spanish Super Cup – Athletic Bilbao 4-0 Barcelona, then a 1-1 draw.

20 December 2015: Club World Cup – Barcelona 3-0 River Plate.

22 May 2016: Copa del Rey – Barcelona 2-0 Sevilla after extra time.

17 August 2016: Spanish Super Cup – Barcelona 2-0 Sevilla and 3-0.

27 May 2017: Copa del Rey – Barcelona 3-1 Alavés.

10 October 2021: UEFA Nations League – France 2-1 Spain.

3 January 2024: French Super Cup – Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Toulouse.

25 May 2024: Coupe de France – Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Lyon.

5 January 2025: French Super Cup – Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Monaco.

24 May 2025: Coupe de France – Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Rennes.

31 May 2025: Champions League – Paris Saint-Germain 5-0 Inter Milan.

13 July 2025: Club World Cup – Paris Saint-Germain 0-3 Chelsea.

13 August 2025: UEFA Super Cup – Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Tottenham, and a 4-3 win on penalties.

17 December 2025: Intercontinental Cup – Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Flamengo, and a 2-1 win on penalties.

8 January 2026: French Super Cup – Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Marseille, and a 4-1 win on penalties.

30 May 2026: Champions League – Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Arsenal, and a 4-3 win on penalties.

12 August 2026: UEFA Super Cup – Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Aston Villa.