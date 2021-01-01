Low successor 'must have his own philosophy' - Ginter

The Borussia Monchengladbach defender hopes the German football association choose a steadfast coach to replace the current incumbent

Matthias Ginter hopes Germany hire a coach who has "his own philosophy" to succeed Joachim Low at the helm of the national team.

Low will step down from his post as Germany boss after Euro 2020 after 15 years in charge.

The German football association (DFB) have not yet settled on Low's successor, but Ginter believes they need someone who has a certain playing style.

What has been said?

"It is important that he has his own game philosophy. It just has to fit together from a footballing as well as a human point of view," the defender told Goal and SPOX.

"We all know that there are 82 million national coaches in Germany. There is a lot of talk and discussion.

"The new coach has to show his steadfastness in public and not be allowed to play a game. This also applies, of course, at club level. but it's probably even more important for a national coach."

Who could replace Low?

Bayern Munich coach and Low's former assistant Hansi Flick has been touted as a potential replacement for the 61-year-old.

But Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has dismissed the possibility of Flick leaving the Bundesliga giants any time soon.

Ralf Rangnick is also rumoured to be in the running for the post and has said he is willing to take the job.

What next for Germany?

Germany begin their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on Thursday when they take on Iceland, followed by a clash with Romania on March 28 and a game against North Macedonia three days later.

They have no more matches scheduled until the Euro 2020 campaign begins.

Germany will face France, Portugal and Hungary in Group F.

