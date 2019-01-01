Liverpool want £3m for Ejaria as midfielder seeks Anfield exit

The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan with Reading but is now facing a permanent departure from the Reds

will allow Ovie Ejaria to leave on a permanent basis this summer – but only if their asking price of £3m ($3.7m) is met.

The midfielder has been left in limbo this summer, training and playing with the Reds’ Under-23 side having been left out of the senior team’s tour of the USA.

Ejaria spent the second half of last season on loan at Reading, and the Championship outfit were keen to extend that deal for the coming campaign.

However, sources have confirmed to Goal that Liverpool’s preference now is for a permanent transfer.

Ejaria is understood to be frustrated at having been left out of the first-team picture this summer, and the Reds are now willing to cut their losses on the talented 21-year-old.

have held discussions over a potential deal worth around £3.5m ($4,3m) plus add-ons, but so far there has been no progress in that regard.

Ejaria has been nursing a tight groin in recent weeks, which all-but-ended his chances of going to America with Jurgen Klopp’s senior squad.

Goal understands that if no buyer is found, Ejaria is likely to remain on Merseyside, where he will be part of Neil Critchley’s U23 setup. The Reds will enter the Checkatrade Trophy for the first time this season, and expect to use the likes of Ejaria, Curtis Jones, Adam Lewis and perhaps new signing Sepp van den Berg in that competition.

Ejaria made eight appearances for Liverpool’s senior team during the 2016-17 season, and has racked up more than 60 professional outings across loan spells with Sunderland, and Reading.

He impressed at the Madejski Stadium at the back end of last season, but it is unlikely that the Royals will have the finances to meet Liverpool’s asking price for a permanent deal.

Liverpool still expect Herbie Kane to go out on loan, with Wigan and Hull leading the race to sign the midfielder. Pedro Chirivella is another they would be willing to move on, but as yet there has been little interest in the Spaniard.

The U23s are next in action on Wednesday evening when they take on Coventry City in a friendly.