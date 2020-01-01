Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: How to watch on TV in UK & U.S., live stream, kick-off time

Liverpool will need their home fans to rally together at Anfield as the Reds look to stage a comeback against Atletico Madrid in the round of 16

will host at Anfield in the second leg of their last-16 tie hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

The defending European champions fell to defeat away at the Wanda Metropolitano, which means that they must win the return leg on home turf if they wish to progress into the quarter-finals of the competition.

Saul Niguez's fourth-minute goal in Madrid stunned the Reds, who must now hope that the home support of Anfield will be on their side as they look to mount a vital comeback.

Atletico Madrid would make matters even more complicated if they were to score an away goal.

Of course, Liverpool have found themselves in an uncompromising position heading into the second leg of a Champions League tie before – namely last season's historic 4-0 semi-final comeback performance against .

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid on U.S. & UK TV

Game Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Date Wednesday, March 11 Time 8pm GMT / 4pm ET Channel (U.S.) TUDN / TNT / Univision NOW Channel (UK) BT Sport 2

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live streaming in U.S., UK and Canada

In the United States (U.S.), Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid can be watched live and on-demand with Watch TNT, TUDN USA, B/R Live and Univision NOW.

In the United Kingdom (UK), Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid can be watched live and on-demand with BT Sport Live. UK readers can find out what football is on TV here.

In Canada, the game can be streamed live and on-demand with DAZN. New users can sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service, with an annual or monthly option.

U.S. online stream UK online stream Canada online stream B/R Live / Watch TNT BT Sport Live DAZN

Liverpool team news and injuries

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Fabinho, Van Dijk, Lovren, Gomez, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Lallana Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Origi

Alisson has been ruled out with a hip injury and is not expected to be back with the squad until April.

Andy Robertson missed out on the win against Bournemouth with a minor knock, though is expected to be included in Wednesday's squad. Jordan Henderson has returned to full training after missing four games due to a hamstring issue.

Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqiri are both long-term injury absentees with a knee and calf problem respectively.

Predicted Liverpool starting XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Atletico Madrid team news and injuries

Position Atletico Madrid squad Goalkeepers Oblak, Adan Defenders Gimenez, Arias, Lodi, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Trippier, Vrsaljko Midfielders Thomas, Koke, Niguez, Lemar, Llorente, Herrera, Vitolo, Carrasco Forwards Felix, Morata, Correa, Costa, Saponjic

Thomas Lemar and Alvaro Morata are both doubts with thigh injuries.

Predicted Atletico Madrid starting XI: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Felipe, Renan Lodi; Niguez, Partey, Koke, Joao Felix; Correa, Costa