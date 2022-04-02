'Liverpool, Liverpool, top of the league!' - Gomez's Alexander-Arnold impression helps Reds past Watford

Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Match Statistics

If you squinted, it could easily have been Trent Alexander-Arnold.

A Liverpool right-back, bursting forward and crossing with pace and precision, finding the perfectly-timed run of the forward?

We’ve definitely seen that before.

Joe Gomez is a somewhat reluctant full-back these days, but that doesn’t mean he’s an ineffective one. And here, he showed just how useful a stand-in he can be.

His inch-perfect delivery allowed Diogo Jota to score the opening goal as Liverpool went top of the Premier League, temporarily at least, with a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Victory over the Hornets, who fought gamely but remain haunted by fears of relegation, was a 10th league triumph in a row for Jurgen Klopp’ side, and means they start the final stretch of the campaign as they finished the last one: winning.

These are heady days for Liverpool, the next two months stretching ahead and glistening with opportunity. History is there to be seized, an unprecedented quadruple of trophies there to be collected.

They were 16 games from greatness this morning; now, they are one closer. They’ll need to play better than they did here, but they’re still in there. How exciting is that?

Klopp will need all of the tools at his disposal as he manages the pressure and schedule.

This is the strongest squad Liverpool have ever had, and each and every player will be required to play his part at some point.

Gomez certainly did here. Asked to deputise, with Alexander-Arnold not risked following a hamstring injury, the England international stepped up and delivered.

It’s more than four years since he registered a Premier League assist – his last was for Mohamed Salah’s Puskas award-winning strike against Everton in December 2017.

But his cross for Jota, midway through the first half here, was a peach, whipped behind the Watford defence, teasing goalkeeper Ben Foster and needing only the slightest of touches to send it goalbound.

Jota, of course, obliged. That’s 20 goals this season for Liverpool’s No.20, half of which have been openers.

Diogo Jota 🤝 Scoring headed goals



A match made in heaven ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l49OHIP5qi — GOAL (@goal) April 2, 2022

He might not always do a lot else, but he usually scores, and they’re usually big ones. In terms of penalty-box movement and anticipation, there are few better around.

For the third game running, it was Jota who opened the game up, although for the third game running his goal came immediately after Liverpool had survived a huge scare at the other end.

On this occasion, as they had at Arsenal last month, they needed Alisson Becker to save them, the Brazilian rushing from his line to block from Juraj Kucka, after the Watford man had been sent clear in front of the Kop.

Less than a minute after Alisson’s intervention came Jota’s, and Liverpool would not surrender their lead despite a patchy, at times edgy, performance.

They – and their supporters – needed the security of a second goal, but they had to wait until the 89th minute to get it, Fabinho scoring from the penalty spot after the VAR had spotted a foul by Kucka on Jota in the area.

The relief was palpable. “Liverpool, Liverpool, top of the league,” came the cry.

Their 'Amazing April' has started as they needed it to. On to the next one they go.

Strap yourselves in.