Agent Hendo? Liverpool skipper denies attempting to convince Bellingham to join Liverpool on England duty

Jordan Henderson has denied trying to use his close relationship with Jude Bellingham to convince the youngster to join Liverpool.

WHAT HAPPENED? Henderson was asked if he had tried to convince Bellingham to move to Liverpool while on international duty with England at the World Cup. New Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo has revealed he spoke to Virgil van Dijk before signing for the Reds, but Henderson denied he has tried to influence Bellingham's thoughts on his future.

WHAT THEY SAID: "No I don't think so. I think we concentrate on playing at the World Cup really. Other people do talk because I get on well with Jude but with England everyone gets on well," he told Viaplay. "I'm sure for Virgil it's nice to have another familiar face to come in and it's someone he's played with. So, very positive and hopefully he can finish the season strongly for us and give us a boost."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham is in demand after shining for Borussia Dortmund and England. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has already showered praise on the former Birmingham City man, while Real Madrid are ready to prioritise a move for Bellingham in the summer of 2023.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds play their first game of 2023 on Monday against Brentford in the Premier League.