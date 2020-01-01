‘Liverpool should’ve sold Origi over Brewster’ – Thompson questions £23.5m striker deal

The former Reds captain believes the potential of a home-grown star should have been retained, with Xherdan Shaqiri another option to offload

should have looked into offloading Divock Origi over sanctioning a £23.5 million ($30m) move to for Rhian Brewster, says Phil Thompson, with Xherdan Shaqiri another of those that could have been sold to free up funds.

The Reds agreed a big-money deal with a Premier League rival as they bid farewell to a promising product of their famed academy system.

Brewster had been held in high regard throughout his time on Merseyside, with the talented frontman expected to build on his U17 World Cup triumph with .

Fierce competition for places left him down the pecking order, though, with a loan spell at Swansea required in order to see regular game time.

He offered enough while at the Liberty Stadium to attract further interest from afar, with Chris Wilder moving to snap him up in the summer transfer window.

Thompson believes Liverpool may live to regret allowing such potential to slip their net, especially as there were other forward-thinking assets that could have been moved on instead of Brewster.

The former Reds captain told Paddy Power: “On the outgoings, I’m disappointed that they decided to let Rhian Brewster go.

“I’d like him to have stayed. I can see some of the reasons why, but if you were asking me whether to go with Brewster or Divock Origi, for me, it’d be Origi going.

“But on the football side, I can see he isn’t playing as many games, so maybe it’ll get him that first-team experience.

“There’s not too many forwards that have the aggression that Brewster has though.

“There’s a couple of others that could have gone, Xherdan Shaqiri for example could’ve brought a few quid in.

“Maybe the outgoings haven’t gone the way they’d like – but the incomings have been really good.”

Shaqiri did see a move mooted as the latest deadline approached, but that passed with no agreement put in place.

The international, who has been cleared after initially posting a positive Covid-19 test while away with his country, claims to have no issue with still being on Liverpool’s books.

He has told Thuner Tagblatt: “The media write a lot, but in the end I’m with Liverpool.

“I have a long-term contract, and I really feel good. I have decided to stay with Liverpool. In football, there is always speculation.

“I think the national team comes at a good time to be able to play again and then attack again when I go back to Liverpool.”