Liverpool talisman Salah relieved to be back in 'best position' vs Napoli but makes 'you have to follow the leader' declaration over Klopp tactics

Mohamed Salah admitted was happy to be back in his traditional position for Liverpool in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Napoli in the Champions League.

Salah back on the right

Scores against Napoli

Says it's his preferred position

WHAT HAPPENED? The Egypt international has played in a number of different roles across Liverpool's attack this season as Jurgen Klopp has experimented with different systems. However, Salah was deployed in his preferred position out wide on the right against Napoli, and he scored the opening goal for the hosts in the 85th minute before Darwin Nunez wrapped up the victory.

WHAT THEY SAID: Salah admitted he was back to being at his most ''comfortable'' in Liverpool's latest European clash. "It’s not my job, it’s the gaffer’s job," he told BT Sport. "Any position that makes me comfortable, I’m happy about it, but I’ve played in the position for five, six years, I have to say yes, that position is the best for me. But I’m not the manager, the manager decides the tactics and, as a player, you have to follow the leader."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah's goal saw him equal Steven Gerrard's all-time record of 41 goals in European football for Liverpool. The Egyptian's next European goal will therefore send him clear at the top of the list and make history with the Reds, something he will be aiming to do in the knockout stages of the competition.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Klopp became the fourth Liverpool coach to reach the mark of 400 matches in all competitions against Napoli. He has already won more matches than any other Liverpool coach within his first 400 matches with the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds take on Tottenham on Sunday in the Premier League and will discover who they will face in the last 16 of the Champions League in Monday's draw.