Liverpool's next midfield target? Reds plotting £20m bid for Bayern Munich flop Ryan Gravenberch with Jurgen Klopp a huge fan

Liverpool are reportedly planning a £20 million ($25.5m) bid for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Dutchman has struggled since move from Ajax

Klopp an admirer

Liverpool need midfield reinforcements

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old has struggled to break into the starting XI with the German heavyweights since joining from Ajax last summer. Liverpool, however, may be ready to offer a fresh start with Bild reporting the Reds are set to bid in the region of £20m ($25m) with manager Jurgen Klopp and the club's recruitment department having been admirers of Gravenberch since the start of the transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's been a rough week for Liverpool as they attempted to reinforce their midfield as both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia opted for Stamford Bridge over Anfield despite monster bids from the Reds. There was positive news on Friday though, when the club secured the services of Japanese international Wataru Endo from Bundesliga side Stuttgart.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

GOAL

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will be looking to put the week's transfer disappointments behind them as they take on Bournemouth Saturday in their opening home game of the new Premier League season.