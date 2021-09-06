Liverpool handed injury concern as Elliott withdraws from England U21 squad

The teenage winger has returned to Anfield for treatment on a knock he picked up in the Reds' last Premier League outing against Chelsea

Harvey Elliott has handed Liverpool an injury concern after withdrawing from England's U21 squad for their latest European Championship qualifier against Kosovo on Tuesday.

Elliott has enjoyed a bright start to the 2021-22 campaign with Liverpool, having returned to Anfield earlier in the summer following a successful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers.

The 18-year-old impressed in Premier League wins against Norwich City and Burnley before also lining up in a heavyweight clash with Chelsea just before the international break, but it has now been revealed that he suffered an injury during the 1-1 draw.

What's been said?

The FA have confirmed the news in an official statement, with Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon also forced to pull out due to a knock.

England U21 boss Lee Carsley has drafted Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey to keep up the numbers in his squad, but Elliott's Liverpool team-mate Curtis Jones will also be unavailable for the Kosovo clash after picking up a suspension.

Article continues below

"Harvey Elliott and Ryan Sessegnon have withdrawn from the England men's under-21s squad to play Kosovo on Tuesday," the statement reads. "Liverpool player Elliott reported for international duty with an injury sustained during his side’s recent draw against Chelsea.

"Following further assessment, it has been decided that the 18-year-old is unlikely to play any part in the game in Milton Keynes so has returned to his club. And Tottenham Hotspur player Sessegnon, pictured above, has also returned to his club for further assessment after picking up a knock in training.



"Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who was initially part of Ian Foster’s England MU19s, has now joined Lee Carsley’s squad as they prepare for the UEFA U21 EURO qualifier against Kosovo at Stadium MK on Tuesday.



"Carsley will be without the suspended Curtis Jones for the fixture."

More to follow.

