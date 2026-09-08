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Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League preview: Everything you need to know

Liverpool vs Fulham
Premier League
TV Guide & Streaming
Liverpool
Fulham

Comprehensive match preview of Liverpool vs Fulham in the Premier League. We break down Matchday 3 results, recent form, and key storylines ahead of this Saturday afternoon clash at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Fulham: Match details

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Anfield

Liverpool and Fulham will kick-off on 12 September 2026 at 14:00 GMT (10:00 AM EST / 15:00 BST / 16:00 SAST).

Saturday Premier League action in Merseyside

Liverpool return to Anfield to host Fulham for Matchweek 4 of the Premier League campaign. Coming off a convincing away win over the weekend, The Reds aim to capitalise on home turf advantage to stay firmly near the top of the table. For Fulham, taking the trip to Merseyside following a high-scoring domestic loss presents an immediate opportunity to bounce back and test their defensive resilience against one of the league's top attacks.

Ipswich Town v Liverpool - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

The Reds' Matchday 3 command: Alexander Isak double secures points

Liverpool enter Saturday brimming with confidence after securing a comfortable 2–0 away victory against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Matchday 3 (September 4). Forward Alexander Isak stole the show early, netting goals in the 6th and 9th minutes to hand Liverpool complete command of the match. Andoni Iraola's men controlled the tempo from that point forward and preserved a clean sheet, carrying strong defensive structure and sharp attacking transitions into this weekend.

Fulham v Crystal Palace FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

The Cottagers' Matchday 3 thriller: Five-goal heartbreak at home

Fulham travel north seeking to reset following a wild 3–2 home defeat against Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage on Matchday 3 (September 5). Early goals from Josh King and César Palacios gave Fulham a 2–1 halftime lead, but a second-half brace from Tyrick Mitchell and a late strike from Ben Chilwell turned the match around for Palace. Marco Silva's side showed plenty of threat in front of goal, but will need far sharper organisation at the back to contain Liverpool's frontline.

Anfield stakes: Tactical battle expected

Historically, Liverpool have held the upper hand at Anfield, but Fulham's energetic midfield transition setup always possesses upset potential. The central midfield duel between Alexis Mac Allister and Fulham's setup will be vital in controlling tempo, while Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz will aim to unlock Fulham's defensive back four. With both teams keen to hit top gear early in September, Saturday's encounter promises top-quality action from kickoff.

Team news & squads

Liverpool vs Fulham Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Iraola

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has two absentees to contend with. Conor Bradley and Hugo Ekitike are both listed as injured and will miss the match. Ekitike's absence is a particularly prolonged one — the striker is recovering from an Achilles injury and will not be available to form his much-anticipated French partnership with Barcola until 2027. No probable starting lineup has been confirmed, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa is without Tom Cairney, who remains on the injury list. No suspensions are recorded for the visitors, and no probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage.

Form

LIV

LIV - Form

COM
D0-0
COM
W2-0
NEW
D2-2
NFO
D2-2
IPS
W0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FUL

FUL - Form

VFB
W1-0
CHE
L2-3
WIM
W3-0
SUN
L1-0
CRY
L2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Liverpool have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, following an identical scoreline against Newcastle United the week before. The Reds' only victory in that run came in a pre-season friendly against Como, which they won 2-0, though they also drew 0-0 with the same opponents on the same day. Liverpool's sole defeat was a 2-3 loss to Monaco in a pre-season friendly. Across the five matches, Liverpool scored six goals and conceded seven.

Fulham have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland in the Premier League. The Cottagers' only league win in the sample came in the Carabao Cup, beating AFC Wimbledon 3-0, while they also defeated VfB Stuttgart 1-0 in pre-season. Fulham conceded three goals in their Premier League loss to Chelsea and have scored five goals across the five matches while conceding six.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

LiverpoolDrawFulham
2
2
1
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
0
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
3
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
2
FT
Premier League
Fulham badge
Fulham
FUL
1
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
FT
11Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on April 11, 2026, when Liverpool beat Fulham 2-0 at Anfield in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Liverpool have won two, Fulham have won one, and two matches have ended in draws. Fulham's only victory in that run came at Craven Cottage in April 2025, when they won 3-2.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
330072+59
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
330061+59
W
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
321030+37
D
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
320187+16
L
W
W
5
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
312052+35
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
312064+25
W
D
D
7
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
312064+25
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
312053+25
D
D
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
312032+15
D
D
W
10
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
311185+34
D
L
W
11
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
311176+14
D
W
L
12
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
31113304
D
W
L
13
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
310248-43
W
L
L
14
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
310248-43
L
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
302145-12
D
D
L
16
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
302123-12
D
D
L
17
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
301205-51
D
L
L
18
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
301205-51
D
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
300347-30
L
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
300305-50
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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