How to get Liverpool vs Chelsea tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

Liverpool hosts Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool on Saturday, May 9, in what promises to be a pivotal late-season encounter with European qualification and top-four ambitions on the line.

Liverpool currently sits 4th in the Premier League while Chelsea is 8th, with the Reds locked in a fierce battle with Manchester United and Aston Villa to secure Champions League football for the following campaign.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Liverpool vs Chelsea, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Liverpool vs Chelsea in the Premier League?

How to buy Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Premier League games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, which are available through the club's official ticket portal.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders. Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked based on loyalty points. Finally, to the public during the general sale period.

If you're looking for last-minute tickets, fans also look to purchase tickets off secondary platforms like StubHub.

What to expect from Liverpool vs Chelsea?

Liverpool is in the thick of a top-four race, currently holding a slim advantage over Aston Villa. The Reds have shown significant resilience at home, recently dismantling Crystal Palace 3-1 on April 25, a performance that provided a much-needed boost after their disappointing exit from the Champions League quarter-finals at the hands of PSG earlier in the month.

Chelsea, meanwhile, is looking to salvage a difficult league campaign and build momentum heading into their FA Cup final. The Blues have struggled for consistency in the league, recently suffering a 3-0 defeat to Brighton on April 21, but they have proven to be a big side this season. They already hold an edge over the Reds this term, having secured a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge on October 4.

Fans will be watching Mohamed Salah closely as he looks to fire Liverpool into the top four, while Chelsea will rely on the ingenuity of Cole Palmer to unlock a Liverpool defense that has occasionally looked vulnerable under pressure.

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