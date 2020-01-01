Liverpool boss Klopp issues defiant transfer message amid Chelsea spending

The German is adamant that he will not purchase new players just for the sake of it, with the Blues having already signed Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech

Jurgen Klopp insists will not spend money simply because their Premier League rivals do, as he reiterated his happiness with his current squad at Anfield.

The Reds look increasingly likely to embark upon a low-key summer transfer window, as the financial impact of Covid-19 becomes clear.

The newly-crowned Premier League champions are still being linked to players – most notably star Thiago Alcantara – but pulled out of the race to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig earlier in the year, with the Germany striker eventually signing for Wednesday night’s opponents Chelsea.

The Londoners are set to spend further, pursuing deals for the likes of Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell having already landed Hakim Ziyech from . Manchester City, too, are expected to be busy, with Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake and Valencia starlet Ferran Torres among their targets.

Liverpool have not spent heavily over the past two seasons. They signed Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg in January for a little over £7 million, but last summer opted to only bring in two youth prospects, Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott, and two back-up goalkeepers in Andy Lonergan and Adrian.

That plan worked, with the Reds romping to the Premier League title in record-breaking fashion, and Klopp says he remains happy with the options he has at his disposal.

“I'm completely happy with my squad, 100 per cent,” he told reporters. “I was last year when everybody asked us to sign him and him and him. Because of our reasons, we didn't do it. It's not that we didn't want to do it.

"We try to make right decisions constantly, but then Covid came and changed the situation again and not for the better - for all business in the world, not just football.

"It's not that we don't think we cannot improve, even on a transfer basis. We just do what is possible for us and what we are able to do.

"Other teams, if they invest then maybe they know more about the future, I don't know.”

Klopp believes the consistency of his team, who have won 30 of their 36 Premier League games this season, has been decisive, and believes his players will be ready to face whatever fresh challenges emerge next term.

He said: "The main difference between us and other teams this year has been consistency. You saw how tight the game was when we won away at 2-1. Now they are 30 points behind us, but there is not a 30-point gap on the pitch on a daily basis when we play each other.

"They can really play football and could have won that game as well. But my boys were resilient like mad, they put absolutely everything into the game and that was the difference. I don't know if you can buy that in the transfer market.

"We had to build this as well, that needed time obviously. It's not about spending, it's about having the right team for the next season but always based on your own situation.

"We cannot buy just because other teams buy, we cannot buy because everybody wants us to. We can buy if we have the money for it, if we have the need for it, all that stuff. Then, we will be there. If one of these things is not there, then we will not. We will go again and will not use it as an excuse.

“Imagine last year when we had 97 points, all of you (the media)... what would have been your recommendation to me? Who should we bring in to have a chance to close the one-point gap to City? There would have been a lot of recommendations out there, for sure.

"But we didn't [buy anyone], and you saw what happened.

"We will have a lot of tests next year, 100 per cent, like we had this year and the year before. We have to make sure that we are ready for that.

"Some of these things can be decided maybe in the transfer market but for sure not all of them."