How to get Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid tickets: Champions League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

European nights under the floodlights at Anfield are world-renowned for their unmatched atmosphere, and you could be in Merseyside live to watch Premier League giants Liverpool take on Spanish heavyweights Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

The Liverpool faithful will be out in full force on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, when Arne Slot's side begins their continental campaign against Diego Simeone's fierce side.

GOAL provides you with everything you need to buy Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid tickets, including 2026/27 UEFA Champions League prices, Anfield fixture information, kick-off times, and official booking details.

When is Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League kick-off?

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid takes place at Anfield, Liverpool, in the UEFA Champions League. Confirmed kick-off time information will be updated here as soon as it is available.

Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Anfield

How to buy Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for UEFA Champions League fixtures, ranging from individual match general admission to official hospitality packages, managed through official club ticket portals or verified secondary ticket marketplaces.

Due to massive demand for European fixtures at Anfield, ticket releases follow structured phases:

Official Auto Cup Scheme: Priority access for Champions League home matches goes to official Liverpool FC Season Ticket Holders and Official Members enrolled in the Auto Cup Scheme based on previous European attendance credits.

Official Member Ballot: Remaining general admission seats are distributed to official Liverpool FC members via the official club ballot system prior to the match.

Hospitality Packages: For guaranteed matchday seating without loyalty credits, official hospitality options (such as the Anfield Beat Lounge or Brodies Sports Bar) are available directly through official channels.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If searching for sold-out sections or last-minute matchday access, supporters can purchase verified tickets via secondary ticketing marketplaces like LiveFootballTickets .

How much do Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League tickets cost?

Face-value ticket prices for UEFA Champions League matches at Anfield vary based on seating location, fixture category, and club membership status:

Member Pricing Tiers: Official adult match tickets generally range from £40 to £60 across general admission sectors when purchased at face value through the club ballot.

Youth & Concession Discounts: Liverpool FC offers reduced rates for Young Adults (17–21), Juniors (Under 17), and Seniors (Over 65) across all general admission stands.

Seat Location: Main longside stands ( Main Stand and Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand ) represent central viewing options at higher price points, while goal-end stands ( The Kop and Anfield Road Stand ) offer classic matchday atmospheres at entry-level prices.

NFC Digital Mobile Tickets: Anfield operates entirely on digital mobile ticketing. All tickets are delivered directly to the spectator's smartphone digital wallet and scanned at entry turnstiles.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

For UEFA Champions League matches at Anfield, visiting Atlético Madrid supporters are allocated seats in the designated away sector (Anfield Road Stand - Lower Tier / Away Sector).

UEFA regulations enforce a maximum away ticket price cap of €60 (£50) for visiting supporters in European competitions.

To purchase tickets in the official away section, traveling supporters must be registered season ticket holders or official members (Socios) of Atlético Madrid who meet official club allocation criteria. Away section allocations are strictly regulated and virtually never reach open public sale.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Champions League: Everything you need to know

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Form

Liverpool head into this match with one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at home to Nottingham Forest on August 29, following an identical 2-2 scoreline against Newcastle United the week before. The Reds' only win in this run came in a 2-0 friendly victory over Como, while a 3-2 pre-season defeat to Monaco also features in that stretch. Liverpool scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Atletico Madrid arrive in better recent form, recording three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five games. Their most recent result was a 3-1 win away at Sevilla in LaLiga on August 29. They also beat Malaga 2-0 and won a pre-season fixture against Marseille, though a 3-1 friendly loss to Manchester City and a 2-2 draw with Villarreal also feature. Atletico scored nine goals and conceded eight across that five-match run.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Champions League on September 17, 2025, when Liverpool won 3-2 at Anfield. Across the last five Champions League encounters, Liverpool hold a clear advantage with three wins to Atletico's two. Liverpool have scored 12 goals in those five matches, with Atletico netting eight. The two clubs have met exclusively in European competition across this dataset, with Anfield and the Metropolitano both serving as venues.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Standings

Both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are level at the top of the Champions League standings heading into this fixture, with each side occupying first position in the competition table.