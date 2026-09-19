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Championship
team-logoWrexham
SToK Cae Ras
team-logoSouthampton
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Wrexham vs Southampton: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Wrexham vs Southampton
Wrexham
Southampton
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Official Website

United States

Paramount+

paramountplus.com

Mexico

Disney+ Premium Mexico

disneyplus.com

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event

skysports.com

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

viaplay.se

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

viaplay.dk

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisaviihde.fi

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Ireland

Sky Sports Main Event

skysports.com

New Zealand

beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

beinsports.com

Jamaica

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Trinidad and Tobago

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

Barbados

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

Bahamas

Disney+ Premium Caribbean

disneyplus.com

How to watch Wrexham vs Southampton with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Championship - Game Week 8
SToK Cae Ras

Today's game between Wrexham and Southampton will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wrexham vs Southampton today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Wrexham vs Southampton Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Parkinson

Phil Parkinson takes charge of Wrexham as they look to bounce back on home soil. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been provided ahead of this fixture, with updates expected closer to kick-off.

Southampton are managed by Tonda Eckert. Similarly, no injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away side at this stage, and the squad picture will become clearer in the days leading up to Saturday.

Form

WRE

WRE - Form

BIR
L1-2
MIL
W0-3
SWA
D0-0
BUR
D1-1
WHU
L6-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
SOU

SOU - Form

MIL
W5-1
BIR
D1-1
LIN
D1-1
SWA
W3-1
BRC
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Wrexham head into this match in poor recent form, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Championship outings. Their most recent result was a 6-0 loss at West Ham United on September 11, their heaviest defeat of the current era. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Burnley and 0-0 at Swansea City. The Red Dragons did beat Millwall 3-0 away from home in that run, but also lost 2-1 to Birmingham City. Across the five matches, Wrexham scored six goals and conceded eleven.

Southampton arrive with three wins, two draws, and no defeats from their last five. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 win at Bristol City on September 12, and they also beat Swansea City 3-1 and Millwall 5-1 in that stretch. The Saints drew 1-1 with both Lincoln City and Birmingham City. Southampton have scored fifteen goals and conceded five across those five games, a record that underlines their attacking momentum.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

WrexhamDrawSouthampton
0
0
2
Championship
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
1
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
5
FT
Championship
Southampton badge
Southampton
SOU
2
Wrexham badge
Wrexham
WRE
1
FT
2Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/2
Both teams scored2/2

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2026, when Southampton won 5-1 at the Racecourse Ground in a Championship fixture. Before that, Southampton won 2-1 at home to Wrexham in August 2025. Across the two recorded meetings, Southampton have won both, scoring seven goals to Wrexham's two.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
7421209+1114
W
W
W
W
D
2
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
7421115+614
W
L
D
W
W
3
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
74211410+414
D
W
W
D
W
4
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
7421107+314
D
W
W
D
L
5
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
84131112-113
W
L
L
W
W
6
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
733185+312
D
D
L
W
W
7
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
733167-112
D
D
L
D
W
8
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
63211410+411
W
D
L
W
W
9
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
732266011
W
W
D
D
W
10
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
7421188+1010
W
W
D
D
W
11
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
7241109+110
W
L
D
D
W
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
73131313010
D
L
W
L
L
13
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
73131111010
W
D
W
W
L
14
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
7304131309
L
W
W
L
W
15
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
723289-19
L
W
L
W
D
16
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
7223101008
W
L
L
D
L
17
WatfordWatfordWAT
8224710-38
L
L
W
L
L
18
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
621378-17
D
W
L
L
W
19
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
7142711-47
L
D
D
W
L
20
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
7214712-57
W
L
L
L
L
21
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
7043711-44
L
D
L
L
D
22
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
7115613-74
L
L
L
W
L
23
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
7106613-73
L
L
W
L
L
24
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
7034816-83
L
D
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Wrexham sit 19th while Southampton are placed ninth heading into this fixture.

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