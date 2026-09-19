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How to watch Wrexham vs Southampton with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 8 19 Sept 2026 - 10:00 SToK Cae Ras

Today's game between Wrexham and Southampton will kick off at 19 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wrexham vs Southampton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Phil Parkinson takes charge of Wrexham as they look to bounce back on home soil. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been provided ahead of this fixture, with updates expected closer to kick-off.

Southampton are managed by Tonda Eckert. Similarly, no injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away side at this stage, and the squad picture will become clearer in the days leading up to Saturday.

Form

Wrexham head into this match in poor recent form, recording one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five Championship outings. Their most recent result was a 6-0 loss at West Ham United on September 11, their heaviest defeat of the current era. Prior to that, they drew 1-1 with Burnley and 0-0 at Swansea City. The Red Dragons did beat Millwall 3-0 away from home in that run, but also lost 2-1 to Birmingham City. Across the five matches, Wrexham scored six goals and conceded eleven.

Southampton arrive with three wins, two draws, and no defeats from their last five. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 win at Bristol City on September 12, and they also beat Swansea City 3-1 and Millwall 5-1 in that stretch. The Saints drew 1-1 with both Lincoln City and Birmingham City. Southampton have scored fifteen goals and conceded five across those five games, a record that underlines their attacking momentum.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2026, when Southampton won 5-1 at the Racecourse Ground in a Championship fixture. Before that, Southampton won 2-1 at home to Wrexham in August 2025. Across the two recorded meetings, Southampton have won both, scoring seven goals to Wrexham's two.

Standings

In the Championship table, Wrexham sit 19th while Southampton are placed ninth heading into this fixture.