International Coverage

Country Broadcaster Website Germany Viaplay viaplay.com Sweden Viaplay Sweden viaplay.se Denmark Viaplay Denmark viaplay.dk Finland Elisa Viihde Viaplay elisaviihde.fi / viaplay.fi Norway Viaplay Norway viaplay.no

Note: The website listing under "International Coverage" for this match is restricted to these countries.

How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Watford with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Championship - Game Week 5 5 Sept 2026 - 10:00 The Hawthorns

Today's game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 15:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Watford today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

West Brom are managed by James Morrison for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further squad news.

Watford head coach Alessio Dionisi is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been confirmed for the away side, and further information is expected to be released in the build-up to the match.

Form

West Brom have taken four points from their last five matches across all competitions, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic on September 2, while a 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough preceded that. The Baggies did show attacking intent earlier in the run, winning 3-1 against Burnley and 1-2 away at Norwich City. Across the five games, they scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Watford have collected three points from their last five matches, with one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-0 loss at Swansea City on September 1, and they were beaten heavily in the Carabao Cup, losing 5-1 at Peterborough United. A 2-1 win over Southampton in August represents their best result in the period. The Hornets scored five goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2026, when West Brom won 3-0 at The Hawthorns in the Championship. Across the last five head-to-head matches, West Brom have won three times, Watford have won once, and one game ended in a draw. The only draw in the sequence came at The Hawthorns in April 2024, finishing 2-2.

Standings

In the Championship table, West Brom sit seventh while Watford are placed 14th.