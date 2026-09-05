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Championship
team-logoWest Bromwich Albion
The Hawthorns
team-logoWatford
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West Bromwich Albion vs Watford: Worldwide Championship broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
West Bromwich Albion vs Watford
West Bromwich Albion
Watford
Championship

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Website

Germany

Viaplay

viaplay.com

Sweden

Viaplay Sweden

viaplay.se

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

viaplay.dk

Finland

Elisa Viihde Viaplay

elisaviihde.fi / viaplay.fi

Norway

Viaplay Norway

viaplay.no

Note: The website listing under "International Coverage" for this match is restricted to these countries.

How to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Watford with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Championship - Game Week 5
The Hawthorns

Today's game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford will kick off at 5 Sept 2026, 15:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Watford today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

West Bromwich Albion vs Watford Probable lineups

West Bromwich Albion crest
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
Formation
Watford crest
Watford
WAT
Watford crest
Watford
WAT

Manager

  • J. Morrison

West Brom are managed by James Morrison for this fixture, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides further squad news.

Watford head coach Alessio Dionisi is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been confirmed for the away side, and further information is expected to be released in the build-up to the match.

Form

WBA

WBA - Form

NOR
W1-2
BUR
W3-1
NEW
L3-2
MID
L3-1
CHA
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5
WAT

WAT - Form

SOU
W2-1
WRE
D1-1
PET
L1-5
WHU
D1-1
SWA
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

West Brom have taken four points from their last five matches across all competitions, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic on September 2, while a 3-1 defeat to Middlesbrough preceded that. The Baggies did show attacking intent earlier in the run, winning 3-1 against Burnley and 1-2 away at Norwich City. Across the five games, they scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Watford have collected three points from their last five matches, with one win, two draws, and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-0 loss at Swansea City on September 1, and they were beaten heavily in the Carabao Cup, losing 5-1 at Peterborough United. A 2-1 win over Southampton in August represents their best result in the period. The Hornets scored five goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

West Bromwich AlbionDrawWatford
2
1
2
Championship
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
3
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
0
FT
Championship
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
2
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
1
FT
Championship
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
2
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
1
FT
Championship
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
2
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
1
FT
Championship
West Bromwich Albion badge
West Bromwich Albion
WBA
2
Watford badge
Watford
WAT
2
FT
9Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in April 2026, when West Brom won 3-0 at The Hawthorns in the Championship. Across the last five head-to-head matches, West Brom have won three times, Watford have won once, and one game ended in a draw. The only draw in the sequence came at The Hawthorns in April 2024, finishing 2-2.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
431071+610
W
W
D
W
2
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
431073+410
W
W
D
W
3
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
431063+310
D
W
W
W
4
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
4211118+37
L
W
W
D
5
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
421175+27
D
W
L
W
6
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
421176+17
W
W
D
L
7
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
421176+17
D
L
W
W
8
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
413054+16
D
W
D
D
9
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
413054+16
W
D
D
D
10
MillwallMillwallMIL
420268-26
L
L
W
W
11
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
412164+25
W
L
D
D
12
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
412187+15
W
D
L
D
13
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
41215505
D
L
W
D
14
WatfordWatfordWAT
412145-15
L
D
D
W
15
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
411245-14
L
L
D
W
16
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
411257-24
W
L
D
L
17
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
411235-24
D
W
L
L
18
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
4211105+53
D
W
W
L
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
403167-13
L
D
D
D
20
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
410357-23
L
W
L
L
21
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
410358-33
L
L
W
L
22
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
410349-53
W
L
L
L
23
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
4022510-52
D
L
L
D
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
400439-60
L
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, West Brom sit seventh while Watford are placed 14th.

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