Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoVfB Stuttgart
MHPArena
team-logoViking
WATCH SECURELY FROM ANYWHERE
GOAL-e

Assisted by

VfB Stuttgart vs Viking: Worldwide Champions League broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
VfB Stuttgart vs Viking
VfB Stuttgart
Viking
Champions League

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country / Region

Broadcaster

Homepage Link

India

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

China

iQIYI

iqiyi.com

Indonesia

Vidio

vidio.com

Pakistan

Tapmad

tapmad.com

Nigeria

SuperSport Nigeria

supersport.com

Brazil

Max

max.com

Bangladesh

Sony LIV

sonyliv.com

Russia

Match TV

matchtv.ru

Mexico

TNT Sports

tntsports.com.mx

Japan

WOWOW

wowow.co.jp

Philippines

TapGo TV

tapgo.tv

Egypt

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

bein.com

Vietnam

TV360

tv360.vn

Turkey

TRT Spor

trtspor.com.tr

Germany

DAZN Germany

dazn.com

Thailand

beIN SPORTS

connect-th.beinsports.com

Tanzania

SuperSport

supersport.com

United Kingdom

TNT Sports

tntsports.co.uk

France

Canal+

canalplus.com

South Africa

SuperSport

supersport.com

Italy

Sky Italia

sky.it

Kenya

SuperSport

supersport.com

South Korea

SPOTV

spotvnow.co.kr

Colombia

Disney+ South

disneyplus.com

Spain

Movistar+

movistarplus.es

Argentina

Disney+ South

disneyplus.com

Algeria

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

bein.com

Poland

Polsat Box Go

polsatboxgo.pl

Canada

DAZN Canada

dazn.com

Morocco

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

bein.com

Ukraine

MEGOGO

megogo.net

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

bein.com

Peru

Disney+ South

disneyplus.com

Malaysia

Astro Go

astrogo.astro.com.my

Mozambique

SuperSport

supersport.com

Ghana

SuperSport

supersport.com

Ivory Coast

SuperSport

supersport.com

Australia

Stan Sport

stan.com.au/sport

Chile

Disney+ South

disneyplus.com

Romania

Digi Sport 1

digisport.ro

Kazakhstan

Qazsport

qazsporttv.kz

Netherlands

Ziggo Sport

ziggosport.nl

Ecuador

Disney+ South

disneyplus.com

Senegal

SuperSport

supersport.com

Guatemala

Disney+ North

disneyplus.com

Zambia

SuperSport

supersport.com

Zimbabwe

SuperSport

supersport.com

Tunisia

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

bein.com

Belgium

Pickx+ Sports

proximus.be

Czech Republic

Premier Sport

premiersport.cz

Portugal

Sport TV

sporttv.pt

Greece

Cosmote Sport

cosmote.gr

Hungary

RTL+

rtl.hu

United Arab Emirates

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

bein.com

Israel

Sport 1

sport1.maariv.co.il

Austria

Sky Sport Austria

skysportaustria.at

Switzerland

Blue Sport

blueplus.ch

Serbia

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.com

Bulgaria

bTV Action

btv.bg

Singapore

StarHub TV+

starhub.com

Denmark

Viaplay Denmark

viaplay.dk

Finland

MTV Katsomo

mtv.fi

Norway

VG+

vg.no

Slovakia

Premier Sport

premiersport.sk

Ireland

Premier Sports

premiersports.com

New Zealand

DAZN New Zealand

dazn.com

Costa Rica

Disney+ North

disneyplus.com

Croatia

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.hr

Uruguay

Disney+ South

disneyplus.com

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

tvarenasport.ba

Albania

Tring Sport

tring.al

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.lt

Slovenia

Sportklub

sportklub.n1info.si

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.lv

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports

go3.ee

Cyprus

Cytavision Sports

cyta.com.cy

Luxembourg

Pickx+ Sports

proximus.lu

Malta

TSN Malta

go.com.mt

Iceland

Viaplay Iceland

viaplay.is

How to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Viking with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
MHPArena

Today's game between VfB Stuttgart and Viking will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 17:45.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Viking today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

VfB Stuttgart vs Viking Probable lineups

4-4-2
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
Formation
Viking crest
Viking
VIK
4-3-3
F. BredlowF. BredlowJ. VagnomanJ. VagnomanJ. ChabotJ. ChabotF. JeltschF. JeltschM. MittelstaedtM. MittelstaedtJ. LewelingJ. LewelingA. StillerA. StillerC. FuehrichC. FuehrichG. ProemelG. ProemelD. UndavD. UndavD. PejcinovicD. PejcinovicA. OestboeA. OestboeG. StensnessG. StensnessH. HeggheimH. HeggheimJ. DalandJ. DalandV. AuklendV. AuklendK. AskildsenK. AskildsenJ. BellJ. BellT. MoiT. MoiZ. TripicZ. TripicP. ChristiansenP. ChristiansenS. Kvia-EgeskogS. Kvia-Egeskog
Viking crest
Viking
VIK
4-4-2
VfB Stuttgart

Starting XI

Viking

Manager

  • S. Hoeness
  • M. Jensen

Sebastian Hoeness will be without goalkeeper Dennis Seimen and forward Tiago Tomas through injury, while Nikolas Nartey is suspended. The projected XI for Stuttgart includes Fabian Bredlow in goal, with a back line of Josha Vagnoman, Jeff Chabot, Finn Jeltsch, and Maximilian Mittelstädt, and an attack built around Deniz Undav and Dzenan Pejcinovic.

Viking head into the match with three players sidelined: Veton Berisha, Anders Baertelsen, and Sondre Bjørsholm are all listed as injured. Morten Jensen's projected lineup features Arild Østbø in goal, with Gianni Stensness, Henrik Heggheim, Jesper Daland, and Vetle Auklend in defence, and Zlatko Tripic expected to lead the attack. No suspensions are recorded for the away side.

Form

VFB

VFB - Form

EVE
W3-1
FUL
L1-0
HRO
W0-4
FCB
L5-1
KOE
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
VIK

VIK - Form

DZG
D2-2
DZG
W3-1
AAL
W2-1
BRO
W1-3
SAN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Stuttgart have won two, lost two, and won one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding 8. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 Bundesliga win over FC Köln, while their biggest setback was a 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich. They also recorded a 4-0 DFB-Pokal victory over Hansa Rostock during this run.

Viking have taken three wins and two draws from their last five matches, with no defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Sandefjord in the Eliteserien, and they beat Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 in Champions League qualification. Across those five games, Viking scored 9 goals and conceded 6, with their only dropped points coming in draws.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between VfB Stuttgart and Viking. Further historical information will be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
2
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
4
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
5
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
6
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
7
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
7
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
7
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
7
RomaRomaROM
00000000
7
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
7
LensLensRCL
00000000
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
7
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
7
ComoComoCOM
00000000
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
7
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
7
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
7
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
7
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
7
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
7
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
7
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
7
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
7
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
7
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
7
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
7
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
7
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
31
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
32
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
34
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
35
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
36
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both VfB Stuttgart and Viking are currently positioned first in the Champions League table.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google