International Coverage

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How to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Viking with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 12:45 MHPArena

Today's game between VfB Stuttgart and Viking will kick off at 9 Sept 2026, 17:45.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Viking today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Sebastian Hoeness will be without goalkeeper Dennis Seimen and forward Tiago Tomas through injury, while Nikolas Nartey is suspended. The projected XI for Stuttgart includes Fabian Bredlow in goal, with a back line of Josha Vagnoman, Jeff Chabot, Finn Jeltsch, and Maximilian Mittelstädt, and an attack built around Deniz Undav and Dzenan Pejcinovic.

Viking head into the match with three players sidelined: Veton Berisha, Anders Baertelsen, and Sondre Bjørsholm are all listed as injured. Morten Jensen's projected lineup features Arild Østbø in goal, with Gianni Stensness, Henrik Heggheim, Jesper Daland, and Vetle Auklend in defence, and Zlatko Tripic expected to lead the attack. No suspensions are recorded for the away side.

Form

Stuttgart have won two, lost two, and won one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring 12 goals and conceding 8. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 Bundesliga win over FC Köln, while their biggest setback was a 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich. They also recorded a 4-0 DFB-Pokal victory over Hansa Rostock during this run.

Viking have taken three wins and two draws from their last five matches, with no defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Sandefjord in the Eliteserien, and they beat Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 in Champions League qualification. Across those five games, Viking scored 9 goals and conceded 6, with their only dropped points coming in draws.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between VfB Stuttgart and Viking. Further historical information will be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

Both VfB Stuttgart and Viking are currently positioned first in the Champions League table.