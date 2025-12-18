This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
LaLiga
team-logoValencia
Estadio Mestalla
team-logoMallorca
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTED CONTENT WITH NORDVPN
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Valencia vs Mallorca La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LaLiga match between Valencia and Mallorca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Valencia vs Mallorca live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

If you are in the US, you can watch the game on Fubo, DirecTV and ESPN Select

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Fubo, DirecTV, ESPN Select
🇬🇧 UKLALIGA TV
🇨🇦 CanadaTSN+
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN Sports
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaStarTimes, SuperSport, DStv
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports
🇮🇳 IndiaFancode

Valenciahosts Mallorcain La Liga at Mestalla Stadium on Friday as both relegation-threatened sides battle for crucial points in a tense bottom-half clash.

Valencia sit just above the drop zone, while Mallorca holds 14th place two points clear following a midweek cup exit to Deportivo. Expect a low-scoring affair given their defensive approaches and history of tight encounters, averaging under 2 goals.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Valencia vs Mallorca kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Estadio Mestalla

Team news & squads

Valencia vs Mallorca Probable lineups

ValenciaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestMLL
25
J. Agirrezabala
3
J. Copete
12
T. Correia
14
J. Gaya
5
C. Tarrega
11
L. Rioja
23
F. Ugrinic
10
A. Almeida
18
Pepelu
16
D. Lopez
9
H. Duro
1
L. Roman
23
P. Maffeo
22
J. Mojica
24
M. Valjent
21
A. Raillo
18
M. Joseph
17
J. Virgili
10
S. Darder
6
A. Sanchez
12
Samu
7
V. Muriqi

4-2-3-1

MLLAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Corberan

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Arrasate

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Valencia Latest News

Valencia head into Friday’s fixture without any definite injury concerns, although Mouctar Diakhaby remains short of full fitness as he continues to recover from a prolonged hamstring layoff.

Lucas Beltrán is expected to drop to the bench, with Hugo Duro and Diego López tipped to spearhead the attack.

Luis Rioja has shaken off a recent illness after featuring in the Copa del Rey in midweek, and César Tárrega is also back in contention following a suspension.

Mallorca Latest News

Mallorca, meanwhile, will be without Omar Mascarell, who has departed to represent Equatorial Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations. Vedat Muriqi is set to start as the focal point up front.

Samu Costa is available again after serving a ban and should return to the centre of midfield. Manu Morlanes faces a late fitness test because of a thigh complaint.

Form

VAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

MLL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

VAL

Last 5 matches

MLL

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

3

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0