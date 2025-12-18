How to watch today's Valencia vs Mallorca La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find Valencia vs Mallorca live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Country / Region Broadcaster 🇺🇸 USA Fubo, DirecTV, ESPN Select 🇬🇧 UK LALIGA TV 🇨🇦 Canada TSN+ 🇦🇺 Australia beIN Sports 🌍 South / Sub-Saharan Africa StarTimes, SuperSport, DStv 🇦🇪 UAE beIN Sports 🇮🇳 India Fancode

Valenciahosts Mallorcain La Liga at Mestalla Stadium on Friday as both relegation-threatened sides battle for crucial points in a tense bottom-half clash.

Valencia sit just above the drop zone, while Mallorca holds 14th place two points clear following a midweek cup exit to Deportivo. Expect a low-scoring affair given their defensive approaches and history of tight encounters, averaging under 2 goals.

Valencia head into Friday’s fixture without any definite injury concerns, although Mouctar Diakhaby remains short of full fitness as he continues to recover from a prolonged hamstring layoff.

Lucas Beltrán is expected to drop to the bench, with Hugo Duro and Diego López tipped to spearhead the attack.

Luis Rioja has shaken off a recent illness after featuring in the Copa del Rey in midweek, and César Tárrega is also back in contention following a suspension.

Mallorca, meanwhile, will be without Omar Mascarell, who has departed to represent Equatorial Guinea at the Africa Cup of Nations. Vedat Muriqi is set to start as the focal point up front.

Samu Costa is available again after serving a ban and should return to the centre of midfield. Manu Morlanes faces a late fitness test because of a thigh complaint.

