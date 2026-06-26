International Coverage





How to watch Uruguay vs Spain with a VPN

Gemini

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Today's game between Uruguay and Spain will kick-off at 27 Jun 2026, 01:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Uruguay vs Spain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for La Celeste. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad situation becomes clearer.

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente is similarly yet to confirm his starting XI, with no injury or suspension concerns listed at this stage. Further team news will be published as it becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 4 R. Araujo

10 G. De Arrascaeta Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Uruguay have taken one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Cape Verde in the World Cup on June 21, a result that followed an earlier 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia in their group opener. The sequence also includes a 1-1 friendly draw with England and a goalless stalemate with Algeria. The low point of the run was a 5-1 defeat to the United States in November 2025, a result that underlined the inconsistency Bielsa has been working to address.

Spain's last five matches show two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia on June 21, a performance that confirmed their status as Group H leaders. Before that, they were held 0-0 by Cape Verde in their World Cup opener. Across the five games, Spain have scored six goals and conceded one, with clean sheets in their pre-tournament friendlies against Egypt and Iraq setting a solid defensive foundation heading into the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record

URU Last 2 matches ESP 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Spain 3 - 1 Uruguay

Spain 2 - 0 Uruguay 1 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

The head-to-head record between these two sides covers two meetings, both played as friendlies. The most recent came on February 6, 2013, when Spain beat Uruguay 3-1. Before that, Spain won 2-0 on August 17, 2005. Spain have won both recorded meetings, scoring five goals and conceding one across the two fixtures.

Standings

In Group H, Spain currently sit in first place while Uruguay are second ahead of the final round of matches.