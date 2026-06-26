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World Cup
team-logoUruguay
Guadalajara Stadium
team-logoSpain
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Uruguay vs Spain: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Uruguay vs Spain
Uruguay
Spain
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage


#

Country

Broadcaster

Official Homepage

1

Russia

Match TV

Match TV

2

Canada

TSN

TSN

3

United States

FOX Network

FOX Sports

4

China

CCTV-5

CCTV Sports

5

Brazil

CazéTV

CazéTV (YouTube)

6

Australia

SBS

SBS On Demand

7

Argentina

TyC Sports

TyC Sports

8

Mexico

Azteca 7

Azteca Deportes

9

Indonesia

TVRI Sport

TVRI

10

Colombia

Caracol TV

Caracol Play

11

South Africa

SuperSport

SuperSport

12

Chile

Chilevisión

Chilevisión

13

France

beIN Sports

beIN Sports France

14

Kenya

StarTimes

StarTimes

15

Spain

TVE La 1

RTVE Play

16

Germany

MagentaTV

MagentaTV

17

Japan

Nippon TV

Nippon TV

18

Finland

YLE

Yle Areena

19

Italy

DAZN

DAZN Italia

20

United Kingdom

ITV

ITVX

21

Romania

Antena 1

Antena Play

22

New Zealand

TVNZ

TVNZ+

23

South Korea

KBS

KBS2

24

Austria

ORF

ORF ON

25

Ireland

RTÉ

RTÉ Player

How to watch Uruguay vs Spain with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSave 83% now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. H
Guadalajara Stadium

Today's game between Uruguay and Spain will kick-off at 27 Jun 2026, 01:00.

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Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Uruguay vs Spain today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Uruguay vs Spain Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Uruguay crest
Uruguay
URU
Formation
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
4-1-2-3
23F. Muslera3S. Caceres25J. Sanabria13G. Varela16M. Olivera20M. Araujo6R. Bentancur5M. Ugarte8F. Valverde14A. Canobbio21F. Vinas23U. Simon22P. Cubarsi14A. Laporte24M. Cucurella12P. Porro20Pedri16Rodri10D. Olmo21M. Oyarzabal19L. Yamal17N. Williams
Spain crest
Spain
ESP
4-2-3-1
Uruguay

Starting XI

Spain

Manager

  • M. Bielsa
  • L. de la Fuente

Injuries and Suspensions

    Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for La Celeste. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad situation becomes clearer.

    Spain manager Luis de la Fuente is similarly yet to confirm his starting XI, with no injury or suspension concerns listed at this stage. Further team news will be published as it becomes available.

    Injuries and Suspended players

    Injuries and Suspensions

    Injuries and Suspensions

    • No sidelined players

    Form

    URU
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    5/9
    Games over 2.5 goals
    2/5
    Both teams scored
    4/5

    ESP
    -Form

    Goal Scored (Conceded)
    8/2
    Games over 2.5 goals
    2/5
    Both teams scored
    2/5

    Uruguay have taken one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against Cape Verde in the World Cup on June 21, a result that followed an earlier 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia in their group opener. The sequence also includes a 1-1 friendly draw with England and a goalless stalemate with Algeria. The low point of the run was a 5-1 defeat to the United States in November 2025, a result that underlined the inconsistency Bielsa has been working to address.

    Spain's last five matches show two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia on June 21, a performance that confirmed their status as Group H leaders. Before that, they were held 0-0 by Cape Verde in their World Cup opener. Across the five games, Spain have scored six goals and conceded one, with clean sheets in their pre-tournament friendlies against Egypt and Iraq setting a solid defensive foundation heading into the tournament.

    Head-to-Head Record

    URU

    Last 2 matches

    ESP

    0

    Wins

    0

    Draws

    2

    Wins

    1

    Goals scored

    5
    Games over 2.5 goals
    1/2
    Both teams scored
    1/2

    The head-to-head record between these two sides covers two meetings, both played as friendlies. The most recent came on February 6, 2013, when Spain beat Uruguay 3-1. Before that, Spain won 2-0 on August 17, 2005. Spain have won both recorded meetings, scoring five goals and conceding one across the two fixtures.

    Standings

    In Group H, Spain currently sit in first place while Uruguay are second ahead of the final round of matches.

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